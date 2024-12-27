GameStop Holiday Deals Let You Get 3 Xbox 360 Games for $4

Christmas may be over, but the holiday season is still in swing and so are GameStop’s holiday deals. While more stores close down, GameStop has some big discounts on a wide range of Nintendo Switch games, PS4 and PS5 games, and Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S games. It even has deals on games from older console generations, such as Xbox 360 games.

To this end, it currently has two popular Xbox 360 games on sale for just $1.99 each and another two for $2.99 each. Combine this with its buy two get one free pre-owned sale, and Xbox fans can nab three Xbox 360 games for just $4, paying essentially $1.33 per game.

How long the Xbox 360 games in question will be this price, and how long the buy two get one free sale will be live, is unclear. Right now though, Xbox fans can grab Battlefield 4 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel on Xbox 360 for $1.99 each. Meanwhile, coupling this Borderlands 2 on Xbox 360 is $2.99 on GameStop, as is Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood.

Unfortunately, there is no option for brand new copies, not at these prices. Further, the buy two get one free sale is limited to pre-owned copies. That said, with GameStop there is a guarantee pre-owned games work just like brand new copies or your money back.

Borderlands 2

About: “A new era of shoot and loot is about to begin. Play as one of four new vault hunters facing off against a massive new world of creatures, psychos and the evil mastermind, Handsome Jack. Make new friends, arm them with a bazillion weapons and fight alongside them in 4 player co-op on a relentless quest for revenge and redemption across the undiscovered and unpredictable living planet.”

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood

About: “Live and breathe as Ezio, a legendary Master Assassin, in his enduring struggle against the powerful Templar Order. He must journey into Italy’s greatest city, Rome, center of power, greed and corruption to strike at the heart of the enemy. Defeating the corrupt tyrants entrenched there will require not only strength, but leadership, as Ezio commands an entire Brotherhood who will rally to his side. Only by working together can the Assassins defeat their mortal enemies.”

Battlefield 4

About: “Battlefield 4 is the genre-defining action blockbuster made from moments that blur the line between game and glory. Fueled by the next-generation power and fidelity of Frostbite 3, Battlefield 4 provides a visceral, dramatic experience unlike any other.Only in Battlefield will you blow the foundations of a dam or reduce an entire skyscraper to rubble.”

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel

About: “Discover the story behind Borderlands 2 villain, Handsome Jack, and his rise to power. Taking place between the original Borderlands and Borderlands 2, the Pre-Sequel gives you a whole lotta new gameplay featuring the genre blending fusion of shooter and RPG mechanics that players have come to love.”