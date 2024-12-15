GameStop Closing More Stores in Huge Shutdown

More GameStop stores are apparently being shutdown. Every year the number of GameStop locations decreases. This year, the retailer launched GameStop Retro stores, and even bolstered this campaign with a special wave of retro games, however, it has not been enough to turn the tide. Like all brick and mortar retailers, GameStop has struggled in the changing market as consumers increasingly move online. This is especially the case in the video game market, which embraces the digital future more and more each year.

In the wake of all this, GameStop continues to shrink and this year is proving to be no exception. Following 300 locations being shuttered last year, GameStop has revealed it is once again closing stores across the United States. How many stores exactly, and which locations are going to be impacted, has not been specified, but it sounds like the shutdowns will be substantial.

The retailer’s net sales continue to decline. In 2023, the retailer posted $1.08 billion. This year, only $860 million. That is a dip of 20 percent. In 2025, the release of the Nintendo Switch 2, as well as the continued sales of the PS5 Pro, should help bolster the books, but this is a large dip for the retailer.

“While a specific set of stores has not been identified for closure, we anticipate that it [the review] may result in the closure of a larger number of stores than we have closed in the past few years,” said GameStop in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

When more details will be revealed, and when exactly these stores will be shutdown, remains to be seen. It sounds like it will be before the end of the year, or at least before the next fiscal quarter. In other words, soon. Possibly very soon.

The future of GameStop continues to look grim. The retailer was once massive, which is why it — and many other brick and mortar retailers — are declining slow because the peak was so high.

