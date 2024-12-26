GameStop Brings Back One of Its Best Sales for the Holidays

Black Friday deals during the Christmas season sound too good to be true, but for GameStop shoppers, it’s a reality. GameStop is hosting its Buy 2, Get 1 Free sale for many PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch titles. It’s important to note that these titles are limited to pre-owned copies rather than new ones, but the quality of these games is worth every penny. There are over 9,000 different games featured in the sale, so you can expect some of 2024’s best titles among its wide selection. From new to retro games, GameStop is the one-stop shop for all your gaming needs.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The sale includes some of this year’s best titles including Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Mario and Luigi: Brothership, Sonic X Shadow Generations, Silent Hill 2, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, Helldivers 2, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, Metaphor: ReFantazio Launch Edition, DRAGON BALL: Sparkling! ZERO, Diablo IV, Stellar Blade, Star Wars Outlaws, Persona 3 Reload, and just about any other major release from previous years.

Metaphor: ReFantasio is a part of the Buy 2, Get 1 Free sale at Gamestop.

As with every sale, the lowest-priced title is the free game. The best approach to get a bang for your buck is to purchase titles within a similar price range. This method could save you up to $60. If you want to save more money, those who are signed up for the GameStop Pros plan can save up to $25 when they buy over $250 in-store or online. With these titles, the company doesn’t mention if the Buy 2, Get 1 Free deal extends to in-store purchases.

While this sale has officially kicked off, GameStop doesn’t note how long these deals is going to last. Since the holiday season continues until the New Year, it would be plausible to expect these deals to extend until then. With that being said, the best option would be to take advantage of the sale while it is still on. The Black Friday sale lasted until after Cyber Monday, which gave gamers an entire weekend to decide on what titles to purchase.

The Buy 2, Get 1 Free deal also applies to older titles for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox, and Nintendo Wii users. These games include WWE 2K24, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Red Dead Redemption 2, Super Smash Bros. Brawl, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Grand Theft Auto V, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Cyberpunk 2077, Hogwarts Legacy, and Dark Souls II, just to name a few. Some of these titles are on sale on the latest consoles, but for those who are still playing on the earlier ones, you are looking to score a better deal in terms of price range, since the titles are on the cheaper side.

GameStop is the only retailer committing to this type of sale, and with some of the best PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X|S games on the list, the choice seems simple. There is no word on when the Buy 2, Get 1 Free sale will return next year. For those looking to find take advantage of the sale — click here.