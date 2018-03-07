GameStop’s Nintendo Switch Anniversary Sale Discounts Games and Accessories

GameStop is currently holding a sale to celebrate the Nintendo Switch‘s one-year anniversary that discounts select Switch games and accessories.

With one tremendous year under its belt, the Nintendo Switch has more than a few prized games like Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild bolstering the console’s growing catalog of games. Accessories like custom controllers and carrying cases have also allowed players to customize their Switches in various ways while also wearing some Nintendo Switch clothing.

As part of GameStop‘s sale that’s currently underway and will run until March 10, some of the Switch’s games long with the accessories and clothing are being discounted in the various ways seen below as outlined in a release from GameStop.

20% off select Nintendo Switch accessories—controllers, charging docks, carrying cases, racing wheels and more

20% off select Nintendo-themed plush, toys, housewares & drinkware

Up to $20 off select Switch games (FIFA 18 for only $39.99!)

Get an extra $5 when you trade any Nintendo Switch games

50% extra credit on any future Nintendo Switch game trades with purchase of any of these sale products

In addition to the deals that are available for select games and the bonus trade-in credit that’s being offered for Nintendo Switch games, GameStop is also holding what’s being called the Nintendo Switch Challenge. Gamers who participate in the challenge can earn special prizes until the end of the month. In the same release that announced the ongoing deals, GameStop shared info on how people can participate in the challenge that involves everything people will need and what to do.

You’ll Need: At least two players, a Nintendo Switch and Mario Kart 8 (don’t have a Nintendo Switch? Don’t worry—GameStop has you covered! More than 1,400 stores have a demo Switch, where you can film your challenge – check out their Switch store locator to find the nearest Switch-ready store near you)

Player One: This is the “Commander,” who sits facing the screen – it’s also fun to have more than one Commander, just beware—it can get a little loud!

Player Two: The “Driver” sits with their back to the screen (or blindfolded)—with the Joy-cons or controller

Rev Your Engine: Start up your Switch, fire up Mario Kart 8 and get ready to put your skills to the test

The Challenge: Film your race while the Commander guides the Driver through the course–telling them when to turn, use their items, avoid running into walls and cows and fences!

Share: Post the video of your best race on your Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and/or YouTube channel! Make sure to tag @GameStop with the hashtag: #NintendoSwitchChallenge.

The GameStop sale is currently running until March 10 with all the deals seen here.

