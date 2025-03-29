New Deal Makes Highly Rated Pokemon Inspired Indie Game Just $5

With so many amazing games coming out every week, it’s hard to keep up with the backlog of phenomenal titles you may have missed. Back in 2020, Team17’s Monster Sanctuary released with an impressive 81 Metacrtic Rating. To this day, it maintains an impressive Very Positive rating on Steam, with nearly 10,000 user reviews. And while the game will normally run you $20, a limited-time sale on Steam and the Nintendo eShop makes it just $4.99 from now until April 3rd. If you love a good creature collector and Metroidvanias, why not snag a game that combines the two?

Monster Sanctuary brings players into a beautiful pixel-art world inspired by Metroidvanias. As you explore the map, you’ll collect various monsters that can help you navigate the world and win in battle. Full of platforming and puzzles, this game is Pokemon meets Hollow Knight, and gamers are impressed. Not only is the gameplay enjoyable, with over 111 monsters to collect and plenty of opportunities for strategic thinking, but Monster Hunter is praised for its easy-to-use UI and solid battle mechanics.

The key art for monster sanctuary

Right now, Monster Sanctuary is marked down to just $4.99 on Steam and the Nintendo Switch eShop. And for gamers who want to get the most for their purchase, the Monster Sanctuary Deluxe Edition is also marked down on Steam, offering the base game, Original Soundtrack, and digital Monster Journal art book for just $7.49, well under the typical $39.99 price. If you already have the base game but want to snag the extras, each individual DLC is also marked down for half off. These deals only last until April 3rd, with the Nintendo eShop ending a day early, so if you’re interested in checking out this game, make sure to take advantage of this deep discount before the time runs out.

What Players Say About Monster Sanctuary

On the fence about taking advantage of this Monster Sanctuary deal? Let’s break down some of the key features that fans love to help you decide. Recent Steam reviews call the game a “little gem,” praising the 3 vs 3 battle mechanics and unique skill trees for each monster. The monster variety and built-in randomizer offer great replayability, and the challenge level is well-balanced to keep players on their toes without being too punishing. Overall, even if it’s clearly inspired by other creature collectors and Metroidvanias, Monster Sanctuary delivers on the mechanics in a way that fans of both genres will appreciate.

In addition to Steam, you can play Monster Sanctuary on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. While the discount is not available for PlayStation or Xbox at this time, you can snag Monster Sanctuary for just $4.99 via the Nintendo eShop as well. That discount ends a day sooner on April 2nd, so if you want to grab this Pokemon Metroidvania on Switch, hurry on over to the eShop ASAP!

One note is that the game gets much higher ratings on PC and PlayStation compared with Nintendo Switch, so you might see some slight performance issues if you opt for the handheld over the PC version during this $5 discount.

Have you played Monster Sanctuary before? Will you be taking advantage of this deal if not? Let us know in the comments below!