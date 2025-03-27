Nintendo Shadow Drops New Disney Game & More for Nintendo Switch

Today’s Nintendo Direct showcase was full of new gameplay trailers and reveals for plenty of upcoming games from Metroid Prime 4 to Marvel Cosmic Invasion and more. While fans will have to wait for many of these announcements to come to fruition, not every game revealed during the Direct has a wait time involved. Nintendo shadow-dropped several games during the showcase, with trailers followed by the news that games like Disney Villains Cursed Cafe are available right now. Here’s all three games that shadow dropped on Nintendo Switch today, in case you missed those rapid-fire announcements.

SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered

Square Enix JRPG Saga Frontier 2 originally released in 1999 and is now available fully remastered on Nintendo Switch. The remaster updates the visuals, adds new events, and refines gameplay to render this cult-classic RPG ready for a new generation. The previous game in the franchise, Saga Frontier, was remastered for Nintendo Switch in 2021, so gamers can revisit both entries as of today.

According to the announcement trailer, Saga Frontier 2 Remastered will be available in the Nintendo eShop starting today, March 27th. While the trailer indicates “available now,” the eShop may take some time to reflect this and today’s other shadow drops.

Rift of the NecroDancer

Beloved rhythm game Rift of the NecroDancer also arrived on Nintendo Switch today in another shadow drop. Originally released in February for PC via Steam, Rift of the Necrodancer has achieved an impressive Overwhelmingly Positive rating since launch. The developer made it clear they planned to bring the Guitar Hero-inspired delight to Switch eventually. But we didn’t know when, until now.

Rift of the NecroDancer will be available in the Nintendo eShop starting today, March 27th.

Disney Villains Cursed Cafe

For Disney fans looking for a new game, today’s Nintendo Direct delivered with the shadow drop of Disney Villains Cursed Cafe. This unique take on a cozy Disney game sees gamers serving up magical potions to Disney villains to guide their stories. Tea-making games are having a moment in the cozy gaming space, and a Disney spin on the idea is sure to be a hit.

In today’s most surprising shadow drop, Disney Villains Cursed Cafe is available in the Nintendo Switch eShop later today, March 27th. The exact time hasn’t been confirmed, so if you’re ready to brew potions with Yzma, keep an eye on the shop.

While it may take a little bit for the Nintendo eShop to actually update so gamers can buy these games, having three new games arrive on the Nintendo Switch is exciting news. Whether you’re looking for a rhythm game, Disney villain vibes, or a JRPG, this is a solid spread of new titles to grab on Nintendo Switch.

Are you looking forward to snagging any of these brand-new Nintendo Switch shadow drops today? Let us know what you’re playing in the comments below.