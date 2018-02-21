New App Allows Your PC to Datamine Loot Boxes

With microtransactions being such a hot topic in the gaming world, one title has stood as an example for how they can be done right. This trend used to never be seen as a big deal until publishers started abusing the practice with pay-to-win models, but the Overwatch loot box system has never followed suit. Purely cosmetic and 100% earnable through simply playing the game, the Blizzard system isn’t the first of its kind but it is one that has been held in esteem when looking at the expanding popularity of microtransactions.

Still, that doesn’t mean all players are happy about it so for those that want a little less random and a bit more control, there’s a new app for that. Called GammaNow, this latest program by the company Aura allows Overwatch gamers to datamine what they’ll be getting when the earn/purchase those loot boxes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

How the program works is once it’s installed, GammaNow idles while establishing its network. After a 20 second period of being idle, GammaNow jumpstarts to allow users to earn Gamma Points. Those points can then be used to obtain Overwatch loot boxes as well as Riot Points for League of Legends, Hearthstone card packs, Dota 2, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and more.

Though the app itself is still in beta phase, it’s actually pretty stable! Though the company is still actively seeking user feedback for new features to be added and any tweaks seen as necessary additions. It’s been so poppin’ that sign-ups are actually temporarily paused, though a wait list is in place for those interested in joining the fun. It’s free, it’s easy to use, and it’s just as jaded as everyone else with their “hatred” of microtransactions. “We hate microtransactions as much as you do, so know that Gamma is free to use — and always will be!”

Interested in putting your name on the waiting list? You can check out the entire program, and more on how it works, right here.