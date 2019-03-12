Gearbox Possibly Teasing ‘Borderlands 3’ Reveal During PAX East 2019

Gearbox is teasing something for March 28th and with so many rumors floating around about an imminent Borderlands 3 reveal, many fans are convinced this is it.

After years of teasers from Randy Pitchford and the studio over at Gearbox, we still haven’t had an official reveal of the next installment in the beloved Borderlands franchise. Luckily, it looks like we might be getting that official debut this month, at least according to a few recent teasers:

“This is your opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look at Gearbox Software and Gearbox Publishing, along with the latest news and updates from the makers of Borderlands, Battleborn, Brothers in Arms, and more,” reads the above PAX East panel listing. “We will have nevr-before-seen reveals, exclusives, and surprises, so don’t miss out!”

The above listing paired with the most recent tweet from the studio has Borderlands fans salivating:

I totally wish I had prepared myself for this. 😱😱 ….or did i 😎 pic.twitter.com/GRq54J7roz — ROB THE MOD (@roboticrobert) March 12, 2019

The whole Borderlands fanbase right now! 😂 pic.twitter.com/gUjy5ZRhGU — Liam Skinner (@LiamSkinner1995) March 12, 2019

The panel will be going down on March 28th, are you ready?

With all of the teases, the leaks, and the controversy surrounding the future of the franchise, what do you hope to see from the third title? Are you excited, or has the runaround left you uninterested? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.

