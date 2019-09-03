Gears 5: Batista Apparently Recorded Over 700 Lines for the Game

It has officially been revealed that Batista (Dave Bautista) is going to be a playable character in the upcoming Gears 5. As many of you likely know, the actor has been trying his absolute best to be cast as Marcus Fenix in the Gears of War film, but his efforts have not been very rewarding. That said, the actor and former WWE Champion will be taking on the role of “The Animal” in the Gears installment, and it would appear that he had to put in quite a bit of work in the recording booth for the character.

In the post on the Xbox Wire that coincided with the reveal of the actor’s involvement with the upcoming video game, it was also unveiled that The Coalition’s Rod Fergusson himself directed Batista in Gears 5. According to the post, this includes “over seven hundred lines recorded for the game.”

“While the movie remains in development, The Coalition didn’t want any more time to go by without giving Batista a chance to don the armor, which he wore for as part of an upcoming WWE Network promotion for Gears 5,” reads the Xbox Wire post. “According to those who were there, the armor which was created to match the specifications of the game, ‘fit him perfectly.’” All players have to do to unlock Batista is play any version of Gears 5 beginning on September 15th. The promotion will end on October 28th.

Gears 5 is set to officially arrive on September 10th for PC and Xbox One, with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members gaining access a few days early. For even more on the upcoming title, check out some of our previous coverage as well as the brief description below:

“From one of gaming’s most acclaimed sagas, Gears is bigger than ever, with five thrilling modes and the deepest campaign yet. With all-out war descending, Kait Diaz breaks away to uncover her connection to the enemy and discovers the true danger to Sera – herself.”

