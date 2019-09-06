This Gears 5 Bug Is So Hilarious Players Want It Permanently Added To The Game

Gears 5 for Xbox One and PC isn’t out yet, but some players have already gotten their hands on the game via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and other means. And so far the reception seems pretty warm for the new entry in the cover shooter series. That said, the narrative around the game has been swallowed up by server issues, which have been plaguing the game since the title went live. That said, beyond these server issues, things are going pretty smoothly. These days many games launch with a huge slab of bugs and performance issues, but this doesn’t seem to be the case for Gears 5. Being mostly bug free and being completely bug free are completely different though. Gears 5 has bugs, including one that involves the MVP screen. However, the bug is so hilarious that players want it to a permanent feature in the game.

It’s unclear how common the bug is, but one player documented it and posted it over on Reddit. In it, the player — playing as Emile — is about to unleash a bayonet charge via the Retro Lancer. However, this is interrupted by the match ending. But nobody tells Emile this, who keeps yelling through the transition endgame screen all the way to the MVP screen, where something unexpected and hilarious happens.

As you may know, the current MVP screens are a bit lacking and boring. The character just stands there with a pretty blank expression, which makes this bug even better. The juxtaposition is hilarious.

One of the places The Coalition needs to flesh out the game is with the MVP screens, which are lacking compared to some other games. And one of the ways you do this is with dynamic actions, poses, dances, etc., and one of these should definitely be Emile charging off the screen, screaming.

Gears 5 will be available for everyone on September 10 via the Xbox One and PC (Windows 10 and Steam). For more news, media, and information on the game, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here.