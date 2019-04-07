‘Gears 5’ Dev Teases Something Entirely New for the Series

Details on the upcoming installment in the Gears of War franchise have been rather scarce, but that doesn’t mean we don’t get a little something from time to time. The Coalition have been pretty adamant on letting fans of the series know that they haven’t come to play when it comes to the development of Gears 5, with studio head Rod Ferguson stating last year that the upcoming title will be something players haven’t seen before. To add to this, Ferguson recently posted a photo online, hinting at something entirely new for the series.

Taking to Instagram, Ferguson posted the image along with a caption that reads “Today, I’m getting to do something I’ve never had the chance to do on a Gears of War game before.” Unfortunately, that’s as far as the details go, as he is simply teasing fans of things to come.

There’s no denying that Gears fans are on the hunt for answers regarding this photo, especially considering it’s fairly vague. Then again, this might have something to do with Ferguson’s comments from last year about how the studio is doing their best to leave their mark on the Gears of War franchise.

“What we wanted to do for 4 was just re-establish the franchise and establish The Coalition as a legitimate studio,” Ferguson said. “And we’ve been embraced by fans, and they loved Gears 4, and we feel like we’ve accomplished that goal. So now, Gears 5 is about bringing The Coalition’s personality to the game. Now we’re gonna see a bunch of innovation, a bunch of change, a bunch of things things that are really exciting that are really different, but still feel very Gears of War.”

Needless to say, Gears 5 is shaping up to be a different beast than what fans would expect. Here’s to hoping we learn more in the coming months, as the title is set to arrive on PC and Xbox One at some point in 2019.

What do you think about all of this? Can you determine what Ferguson is hinting at with the above image? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

