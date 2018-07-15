Gears 5 Developer Hints At Dangerous New Foe

Ever since its official unveiling earlier this year at Microsoft’s pre-E3 press conference, Gears 5 (yep, that’s what it’s called, not Gears of War 5) has been getting some huge buzz. We still don’t know when it’s coming out but it’s building up ferociously for fans of the series. And the developers at The Coalition have built upon that by teasing a new foe that the team will be going up against.

Over on its official Twitter account, the developers at The Coalition have revealed the Warden, a dangerous new enemy that can be absolutely devastating if you end up getting near it. We caught a glimpse of this baddie in the trailer earlier this year, but now we know exactly what it’s called.

“Don’t get close to this one,” the developer advises. “The heavily armored Warden wields two deadly crystalized axes that pack a punch.” You can see a GIF of the Warden in action below.

The Warden is a character that’s built for close-range combat, so something tells us that your Lancer’s chainsaw blade probably wouldn’t do much good against it. Your only hope is probably plowing it with firepower in its weak points, namely in its faceplate (maybe?) or in areas that aren’t covered by armor. Otherwise, you’ll need to move pretty quickly to avoid getting plowed by him.

What’s worse, can you imagine a scenario where you run into two Wardens at the same time? Man, we sure can. The Coalition would probably put us in that situation just to see how we fare. We’ve certainly been stacked up against great odds before in the Gears series; so it wouldn’t shock us if we had to go through that again.

Some fans of the series have already noted they’re ready to accept the Warden’s challenge, as you can read in the tweets below.

So how will you fare against the Warden? Guess we’ll have to wait and see.

Gears 5 doesn’t currently have a release date but it’s expected sometime in 2019 for Xbox One and Windows PC.