Gears 5 Gameplay Shows Off New Escape Mode

Gears 5 is adding a new co-op mode called “Escape,” and we got our first look at that mode on Sunday during Microsoft’s big E3 conference. While an announcement trailer gave players the general idea of what they’d be doing as they try to infiltrate a Swarm Hive and destroy it, though we didn’t actually get to see gameplay on the stage. That reveal was saved for later when Microsoft and The Coalition had three famous wresters demo the PvE game mode. We got to see them attempt one round of Escape, though they weren’t able to make it out of the Hive.

The video below was livestreamed after Microsoft’s Xbox conference and starts at the moment where Austin Creed, Tyler Breeze, and AJ Styles load into the game and start choosing their characters and loadouts. Each of the three characters we’ve seen so far has different abilities that can be used during an Escape match along with skills and weapons that can be adjusted.

From there, the players are transported to a Swarm Hive after being abducted by a Snatcher. That’s all according to the plan though since you’re armed with the technology needed to escape the grotesque pods you’re placed in and have Venom Bombs at the ready to wipe out the Hive.

“Escape is a new, aggressive, high-stakes co-op mode featuring a three-player suicide squad that must work together to take out enemy hives from within, which we announced at the Xbox E3 Briefing,” Microsoft said about the new game mode. “It’s everything you love about Gears, turned up to 11.”

Players will also be able to use a new Map Builder tool to create their own Gears maps for use in the Escape mode. These maps can be shared with others, so expect to see some difficult challenges from the community.

Escape won’t be the only mode that’s in Gears 5, so you won’t have to worry about it replacing any of the modes you’re already grown accustomed to. There will still be both Versus and Horde modes as well as a campaign, and each of those will be playable by the public before the game’s release. How you’ll be able to play them and when differs depending on the mode, but the Escape mode is the first one that’s playable. It’ll be playable from now until June 11th at select Microsoft Stores with the full list of participating locations found here.

Gears 5 is scheduled to release for the Xbox One and PC platforms on September 10th. Pre-orders are live now.

