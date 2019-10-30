Save 25% on the Gears 5 Collector’s Edition Jack Drone Set Today Only

GameStop’s online Deal of the Day promotion for October 30th includes World War Z on the Xbox One and PS4 for $20 (50% off) along with a pair of deals on Dragon Ball props. However, the big ticket item is their exclusive Gears 5 Collector’s Edition Jack Drone set, which features a fully functional drone along with “curated collectibles from the desk of Damon Baird, and DBi Industries”.

The Gears 5 Collector’s Edition Jack Drone is available here for $149.99 (25% off) with free shipping until the end of the day (or while supplies last). An official breakdown of the features can be found below.

Contains a Six Axis Gyroscope Flight System with multiple flight modes, including Hover Mode for novice Drone Flyers.

Contains popular drone functions including, Auto Take Off, Auto Land, and Return Home.

Contains LED lights for authentic Gears 5 Jack experience

Built-in Camera that captures both Photos and Video

Drone Controller included for precision flying.

Dedicated Smartphone app for photo and video capabilities.

Comes with two Lithium Ion Battery Packs with USB charger. One extra battery pack for double the Flight Time.

Custom display stand included with iconic COG design.

Packaged inside DBi drone crate Collector’s box, Special Edition packaging.

Collector’s Edition- only, curated collectibles also in the box include; Baird ID badge with Lanyard, DBi Patch, Jack Schematic art print, and collector’s DBi booklet.

On a related note, Microsoft launched the Gears 5 Xbox One X bundle back in August complete with a limited edition console, matching Kait Diaz controller, and full downloads Gears 5 Ultimate Edition, Gears of War Ultimate Edition, and Gears of War 2, 3, and 4. It was a pretty great deal at $499.99, but today you can get it for a whopping $100 less.

Indeed, the Xbox One X Gears 5 limited edition bundle is available to order here at Best Buy, here at Walmart, and here on Amazon for $399.99 while the sale lasts. The console features “a dark translucent casing that makes the Crimson Omen appear submerged in snow and ice, designed by Gears co-creator Rod Fergusson and the Xbox team”. The controller is modeled after Kait Diaz’s armor with a snow-weathered design and Omen symbol.

