Save 25% on the Gears 5 Collector’s Edition Jack Drone Set Today Only

GameStop’s online Deal of the Day promotion for October 30th includes World War Z on the Xbox One and PS4 for $20 (50% off) along with a pair of deals on Dragon Ball props. However, the big ticket item is their exclusive Gears 5 Collector’s Edition Jack Drone set, which features a fully functional drone along with “curated collectibles from the desk of Damon Baird, and DBi Industries”.
The Gears 5 Collector’s Edition Jack Drone is available here for $149.99 (25% off) with free shipping until the end of the day (or while supplies last). An official breakdown of the features can be found below.
- Contains a Six Axis Gyroscope Flight System with multiple flight modes, including Hover Mode for novice Drone Flyers.
- Contains popular drone functions including, Auto Take Off, Auto Land, and Return Home.
- Contains LED lights for authentic Gears 5 Jack experience
- Built-in Camera that captures both Photos and Video
- Drone Controller included for precision flying.
- Dedicated Smartphone app for photo and video capabilities.
- Comes with two Lithium Ion Battery Packs with USB charger. One extra battery pack for double the Flight Time.
- Custom display stand included with iconic COG design.
- Packaged inside DBi drone crate Collector’s box, Special Edition packaging.
- Collector’s Edition- only, curated collectibles also in the box include; Baird ID badge with Lanyard, DBi Patch, Jack Schematic art print, and collector’s DBi booklet.
On a related note, Microsoft launched the Gears 5 Xbox One X bundle back in August complete with a limited edition console, matching Kait Diaz controller, and full downloads Gears 5 Ultimate Edition, Gears of War Ultimate Edition, and Gears of War 2, 3, and 4. It was a pretty great deal at $499.99, but today you can get it for a whopping $100 less.
Indeed, the Xbox One X Gears 5 limited edition bundle is available to order here at Best Buy, here at Walmart, and here on Amazon for $399.99 while the sale lasts. The console features “a dark translucent casing that makes the Crimson Omen appear submerged in snow and ice, designed by Gears co-creator Rod Fergusson and the Xbox team”. The controller is modeled after Kait Diaz’s armor with a snow-weathered design and Omen symbol.
