Gears 5 Release Date Possibly Leaked

Last year at E3, Microsoft and The Coalition announced Gears 5, the newest instalment in the Gears of War series coming to PC and Xbox One sometime this year. Since then, it really hasn’t said a peep about the game. But that will change next month when the game’s gameplay is unveiled, and presumably, a release date as well. However, if a new leak is legit — and it seems to be — we don’t have to wait until next month to find out when the sequel to Gears of War 4 releases.

According to Generation Xbox, which is a Spanish outlet that focuses on Xbox coverage, the Taiwanese rating board has a listing that features both the cover art for Gears 5, and the release date. The former looks pretty real, which is to say, if it’s a fake, it’s a pretty good fake. Meanwhile, the rating claims the game will release on September 10, which is a Tuesday, the most common release date for big games alongside Friday. In other words, the date checks out as well.

Of course, take this with a major grain of salt. Everything seems to check out, but that’s the case with many fake “leaks.” Thankfully, we should find out if it’s accurate soon enough, because I suspect a release date and cover art will be revealed at E3 alongside an extended gameplay trailer.

Gears 5 is in development for Xbox One and PC and is slated to release sometime this year. For more news and media on the game, click here. For more information on the highly-anticipated shooter, here’s a brief and official pitch:

“The world is crumbling. Humanity’s reliance on technology has become their downfall and enemies are uniting to wipe out all survivors. As Kait you must journey across the biggest, most beautiful Gears world to uncover the origins of the Locust, and fight with your squad to protect what’s left.”

