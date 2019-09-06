New Gears 5 Trailer Released As Early Access Goes Live

Gears 5’s Early Access is now live on Xbox One and PC in most parts of the world, and to celebrate, developer The Coalition and publisher Xbox have released a brand-new cinematic trailer for the game, just in case you weren’t hyped enough for the cover-shooter to return. Dubbed “The Chain,” the trailer is driven by the Fleetwood Mac classic of the same name, covered by Evanescence lead vocalist, Amy Lee. According to Xbox, this dark, warped version of the classic song twists the original’s meaning to embody the dark threat of Kait’s bloodline calling out to her.

As you may know, Gears 5 isn’t out until September 10, but Early Access for the game has already begun. Meanwhile reviews for the title have also already started to pour in. Depending on the platform, the game is currently sitting at an 82 or 86 on Metacritic, strong scores, but not amazing scores that are more or less in-line with Gears of War 4, which sits at an 84 or 86 on Metacritic, again, depending on the platform.

North America and Steam Users – your time to play #Gears5 Early Access begins NOW! Mexico – we’ll see you in an hour! pic.twitter.com/TlotAT0CjX — Gears of War (@GearsofWar) September 6, 2019

Gears 5 will be available to everyone on September 10 via the Xbox One and PC. And in addition to the Windows Store, it will be available on Steam at launch, a first for the series.