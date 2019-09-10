Gears 5 Looks Awesome As A First-Person Shooter

Gears 5 is out on Xbox One and PC, and according to the critics, it’s one of the best games of the year, and easily one of the best Xbox first-party titles of the generation. And one of the things critics have been praising is how many risks the entry takes by taking the series in new directions and evolving it. That said, while Gears 5 does change things up from its predecessors, the core third-person cover shooter gameplay is still the same and still the staple of its genre. But what if it wasn’t? What if it wasn’t a third-person cover shooter, but rather a first-person shooter? What would that look like? Well, we will probably never know, officially that is. Unofficially, we do know what that looks like, and it looks pretty awesome.

Twitter user ArturiusTheMage has glitched Gears 5 from a third-person cover shooter into a first-person shooter. Of course, around the edges it looks a bit rough because it’s not designed to be a first-person shooter, but it has many yearning for a Gears spin-off set in first-person.

As you can see, Gears 5 is more immersive from a first-person perspective. Further, it also gives off much more of a survival-horror vibe than it does in third-person.

Gears 5 is available for Xbox One and PC.

“Gears 5 is incredible from start to finish, and, playing on PC, it is easily one of the best ports to the platform,” reads a snippet from our review of the game. “Despite the few hiccups with servers, I was able to play entirely on Ultra settings without issue, and that’s on hardware that isn’t exactly the latest and greatest. The visuals are beautiful, gameplay is fun and gory, the campaign is heartfelt with incredible performances from the cast, and it is just a wonderful experience from start to finish and beyond. This is a title fans of the series will not want to miss, and it is a shining example of how The Coalition has put their mark on the franchise.”