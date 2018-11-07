‘Gears of War 2’ Celebrates Tenth Anniversary With Player Memories

It seemed like only yesterday that we were taking it to the Locust Horde in Gears of War 2 for Xbox 360 — and now we’re celebrating that game’s tenth anniversary.

Yep, the Epic Games-produced classic released on November 7, 2008, becoming one of the highest sellers for the Xbox 360 with over two million copies cleared out over its launch weekend. And it’s still a popular favorite today with its single player campaign and online multiplayer still holding up, despite the release of its following sequels.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Gears of War Twitter channel celebrated the feat today with a new video, which you can see below. At the same time, it reminded users that the game is currently available on the Xbox Game Pass and is remastered to take advantage of the Xbox One X console. On top of that, all of its DLC is currently free of charge.

Gears of War 2 is TEN YEARS OLD today! We can hardly believe it. What are some of your first Gears 2 memories? If you’re looking to play Gears 2 in honor of it’s 10th birthday:

⚙️ Available on Xbox Game Pass

⚙️ All DLC is free

⚙️ Xbox One X Enhanced to stunning 4K! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/5G3oQoTor3 — Gears of War (@GearsofWar) November 7, 2018

It then asked players to talk about their favorite memories from the hit sequel, in which some of the most notable ones can be seen below:

ah i remember when the gnashers worked and no micro transactions or “remastered old maps” and counted them as new maps best trilogy ever bring back @therealcliffyb and make this game great again, pic.twitter.com/Je63B0DRo2 — Genneral Chaos (@genneral_chaos) November 7, 2018

Definitely had te best maps in the game. #bringbackriver — iTz SYPHON (@JamesDatoon) November 7, 2018

COLE TRAIN BABY — Papa Jordan (@RealJordanMc) November 7, 2018

Let’s see…there’s Landown, the Hollows, the worm…and Maria. The first time a video game made me tear up. — Saber Khai (@bbbourb) November 7, 2018

Jacinto! Never forget. It was always a race to the mortar… When times were simple. Miss it ! — Alek Lyons™ (@AlekLyons69) November 7, 2018

The sun left and returned again before we stopped playing our first session. — Greg Garland (@RidderSeven) November 7, 2018

This was the first game I played on my brand new Xbox 360 that my dad bought me for my 10th birthday. I remember being mindblown at how amazing Gears 2 looked and how fun the gameplay was. Great times — Pointy ⓋⓇ (@PointyTV) November 7, 2018

Wow.. All the nights spent everyday single day ♥️ that’s how good 1 and 2 were.. make gears great again #MGGA 🙏🏻 — ⚙️ st EL3NA 🐾⚙️ (@elenafiera) November 7, 2018

Seeing the final TV spot at the gold party for the game alongside the entire team. Few moments stick with me as well as that. All the hard work felt worth it. — Josh Fairhurst (@LimitedRunJosh) November 7, 2018

Gears 2 was my favorite of the series. What an amazing story and game. — Dave’s not here (@wherdwhogo) November 7, 2018

Indeed, the memories for this game are strong. And who knows, that could prompt Microsoft to consider a Gears of War 2 remastered edition to come out alongside Gears 5 whenever it releases next year. One can remain hopeful — look at what happened with the first game when it went through that treatment.

Sounds like we need to fire it up tonight. Who’s in?!

Gears of War 2 is available now for Xbox 360 and is backward compatible with Xbox One.