‘Gears of War 2’ Celebrates Tenth Anniversary With Player Memories

It seemed like only yesterday that we were taking it to the Locust Horde in Gears of War 2 for Xbox 360 — and now we’re celebrating that game’s tenth anniversary.

Yep, the Epic Games-produced classic released on November 7, 2008, becoming one of the highest sellers for the Xbox 360 with over two million copies cleared out over its launch weekend. And it’s still a popular favorite today with its single player campaign and online multiplayer still holding up, despite the release of its following sequels.

The Gears of War Twitter channel celebrated the feat today with a new video, which you can see below. At the same time, it reminded users that the game is currently available on the Xbox Game Pass and is remastered to take advantage of the Xbox One X console. On top of that, all of its DLC is currently free of charge.

It then asked players to talk about their favorite memories from the hit sequel, in which some of the most notable ones can be seen below:

Indeed, the memories for this game are strong. And who knows, that could prompt Microsoft to consider a Gears of War 2 remastered edition to come out alongside Gears 5 whenever it releases next year. One can remain hopeful — look at what happened with the first game when it went through that treatment.

Sounds like we need to fire it up tonight. Who’s in?!

Gears of War 2 is available now for Xbox 360 and is backward compatible with Xbox One.

