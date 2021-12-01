‘Gears of War 4’ Will Be Free To Play This Weekend On Xbox One

Even though it's been out for a while now, Gears of War 4 has become one of the premiere titles on both the Xbox One and Xbox One X. And as hard as it is to believe, there are still a few folks out there that don't have it yet. If you fall into that category, we've got some good news for you.

As part of its ongoing Free Play Weekend campaign, Microsoft has announced that it will enable players to enjoy Gears of War 4 this coming weekend on the house, in both single player and multiplayer. The freebie period will run from January 31 at 12 AM PDT through February 3 at 11:59 PM PDT, giving you a few good days to soak it in.

There is a catch, but it's a mild one. You have to be an Xbox Live subscriber to take part in the weekend. You'll need it anyway in order to take part in the multiplayer, so it's not the end of the world.

Players will have access to the full campaign, along with co-op; and multiplayer modes like Versus, Horde and Escalation should be good for those of you that are trying to see what the game has to offer.

Oh, and as we mentioned above, it's an awesome showcase for the Xbox One X, since it supports 4K and HDR on the system, making it a sight to behold. If you just have the regular Xbox One or Xbox One S, though, it's still a good looking game.

The free weekend will no doubt get us hyped up for Gears 5, which will reportedly release sometime later this year, with the developers at The Coalition (who did Gears 4) back at the helm. We should learn more about that game in a few months during Microsoft's E3 showcase, as it'll be a huge staple.

If you like what you see in Gears of War 4, you should be able to pick it up for a reasonable price on the free weekend is over. We're wondering if Microsoft will hold some kind of sale, but we'll let you know if we hear anything.

Gears of War 4 is available now for Xbox One and Xbox One X, as well as Windows PC.

Do you enjoy a few good rounds of Gears of War 4? Are you looking forward to Gears 5?