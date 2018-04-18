Gears of War 4 Trailer Announces Griffin’s Return

Gears of War 4 is bringing back Aaron Griffin as a free multiplayer character.

To announce the return of the Griffin, the former CEO of Griffin Imulsion Corporation in Gears of War 3 and a character that’s famously voiced by Ice-T, a special trailer was released that featured the character’s brash personality and signature smack-talking. It also includes one of the best anti-Swarm quotes to use during your multiplayer matches.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With the news that Griffin is returning to Gears of War 4, many players have already been wondering how they can unlock the character and hear his signature quotes once again. The description for the Gears of War 4 “Get Griffin” trailer doesn’t say what kind of challenge players will have to complete in order to unlock Griffin, but it does say that more information will be coming on Thursday.

“Griffin returns to Gears of War 4 this week, earnable for free through a gameplay challenge,” the description of the Gears of War trailer said. “Find out how you can earn Griffin in tomorrow’s What’s Up – live at 11am on Thursday 19th April at gearsofwar.com.”

Ice-T took to Twitter several days ago to tease that he had an exclusive Gears of War announcement coming and told players to stay tuned for more info. While players speculated about what Ice-T may be teasing, there were suggestions that his announcement likely had to do with his Gears of War 3 characters as opposed to a larger Gears of War announcement. Alongside the release of the Gears of War trailer that previewed Griffin’s return, the rapper, actor, and voice actor tweeted once again with a message that sounds exactly like something Griffin would say in-game.

Bro, don’t tell me the OG Griffin is back! 😊 — Ottobot 🤖 (@Ottobot_Prime) April 16, 2018

GEARS UPDATE: Oh Shit!!! AARON GRIFFIN is Back!💥💥💥 And he’s talkin way more shit than ever! Get at @GearsofWar and @GearsViking to find out how to unlock my Bad MFn character! #Gamer Stuff pic.twitter.com/GlOJ9jlVAB — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) April 18, 2018

Gears of War 4 players interested in unlocking Griffin should be sure to tune into tomorrow’s What’s Up segment to see exactly what they have to do.

Even if you don’t have Gears of War 4, you can still play the latest Gears game if you’re an Xbox Game Pass subscriber. The game is one of many of Microsoft’s exclusives that’s bundled in the service, so check out Gears of War 4’s Lancer-filled multiplayer and story mode if you haven’t had the chance.