Gears of War 4 Dropping New Content, New Achievements This Month

Fans of the iconic Xbox franchise Gears of War have a lot to look forward to this month in the latest title. Not only will there be more events to participant in, but a whopping 11 new achievements will also be dropping as well! If you’re looking to beef up that GamerScore a little bit, why not go the Gears of War 4 route?

The latest update for this month will be going live on March 6th and will bring with it new achievements and The Hammerburst pick up, while a new competitive playlist will be dropping later in the week on Friday and players will also see the Carmine Pack’s return.

As far as Hammerburst changes, this is what the developers behind Gears of War 4 had to say in their latest blog update:

“Last week, we announced that the Hammerburst would be removed as a loadout weapon beginning with this Update. This change is being made to preserve its impactful role as a potent long-range rifle but removing the issue with its over-effectiveness when used by a team of players.

The Hammerburst will now be available as a secondary weapon pickup in Core, much like the Markza, Boltok, Overkill and Retro. Here’s the full list of the maps that will now include Hammerburst pickups along with any weapons they rotate with per round (ordered from first to second).”

Avalanche – Boltok / Hammerburst

Blood Drive – Boltok / Hammerburst

Clocktower – Hammerburst replaces Smoke Grenade spawn up top

Diner – Shock Grenade / Hammerburst

Dry Dock – Hammerburst / Boltok

Glory – Shock Grenade / Hammerburst

Gridlock – Hammerburst / Boltok

Harbor – Hammerburst / Boltok

Hotel – Boltok / Hammerburst

Impact Dark – Boltok / Hammerburst

Lift – Hammerburst / Overkill

Mercy – Boltok / Hammerburst

Old Town – Hammerburst / Boltok

Relic – Markza / Hammerburst

And let’s not forget about the promised new achievements:

Our March Update brings 11 brand new achievements to Gears of War 4! For this set, we’ve provided a mix of challenges for Versus players, educational achievements for Horde Players to get better with Classes, and a new style of achievement with School Of ’08 as a potential new direction for Horde achievements.

As part of our objective to provide forward-looking achievements, all achievements below are not retroactive.

Versus

Slaying It (100G) – Get 5,000 kills in Versus Multiplayer from March 2018 onwards (Public Only)

I’m on Fire! (50G) – Earned 5 kills in Versus Multiplayer with more kills than deaths (Public Only)

Getting Competitive (50G) – In Versus, win 25 matches in Competitive playlists (Public Only)

Horde

School Of ’08 (25G) – In Private Horde, complete 50 consecutive waves of Horde on Hardcore or higher without the team building any fortifications

Quick And Dirty (50G) – Complete 25 consecutive waves of Horde Lite or Frenzy

In and Out (50G) – Complete 25 consecutive waves of Horde Lite or Frenzy on Insane

Know Your Role: Scout (35G) – As a Scout, pickup 10,000 power during active combat in one Horde match

Know Your Role: Engineer (35G) – As an Engineer, build 10 fortifications you have an active Card for in one Horde match

Know Your Role: Heavy (35G) – As a Heavy, add 50 ammo for launchers or Heavy Weapons in a Weapons Locker in one Horde match

Know Your Role: Sniper (35G) – As a Sniper, headshot 30 Scions, Pouncers, DR-1s or Snipers in one Horde match

Know Your Role: Soldier (35G) – As a Soldier, kill 40 enemies from cover and have 100 Lancer kills in one Horde match

The full patch notes will be revealed when the March update goes live next Tuesday!