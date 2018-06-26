Gears of War 5 Teases New Character, Plus New Weapon

Though many were expecting some soft of a Gears of War announcement at E3, we were surprised to see both a Funko Pop version of our beloved characters as well as new journey entirely through the perspective of Kait Diaz, a leading character introduced in Gears of War 4. Now Gearbox is teasing even more about the upcoming shooter showing off a brand new character and a brand new Lancer rifle.

Introducing Fahz Chutani, a new character in #Gears5 who also happens to be holding a brand new Lancer variant. What could it be? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/HFqWNjDv3M — Gears of War (@GearsofWar) June 25, 2018

The new character is Fahz Chutani, who in which the Twitter account cheekily teases a new weapon variant. Simply titled Gears 5 now, the upcoming game is designed to take players in an all new direction. One even darker than before, and from an entirely new perspective. Not only that, but it will be readily available on PC as well – and the specs so far are impressive.

Fergusson recently told Wired, “Our target is always 60fps, and we believe—with everything we’ve done, the learning we’ve taken from Gears 4, and the optimisations we’ve been able to do beyond that—that’s exactly what we’re going to be doing, 60fps at 4K,” mentioned the Studio Head in regards to the Xbox One X. “Having a game that we’re building from the ground up for PC [means players] will be able to take advantage of all the types of different PC optimisation options you can have.”

In regards to the impressive scaling capabilities for PC, he added “You’ll be able to max it to quite high. It’s still reasonably early, but we can usually get to 120fps. It’s obviously going to matter what hardware you’re using to get that — but it’ll be able to scale up that high, [if] the hardware can push it.”

We’re definitely excited to see Kait back in action and witness an entirely new side to the dynamic character. According to Microsoft, “Humanity’s reliance on technology has become their downfall and enemies are uniting to wipe out all survivors. As Kait, journey back to uncover the origins of the Locust, and fight with your squad to protect what’s left.”

Are you looking forward to the next step in the Gears of War franchise? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!