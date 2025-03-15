Gears of War: E-Day Co-Developer People Can Fly Is Working on a PlayStation Game

Sony has partnered with People Can Fly to work on unannounced video game, rivaling Microsoft calling on the studio to work on Gears of War: E-Day. The game development studio has worked on numerous iconic games throughout the years. Some of the most notable include Gears of War and Gears of War: Judgement, but also Bulletstorm and Outriders. Microsoft announced earlier this year that People Can Fly would be working with The Coalition to co-developer the upcoming Gears of War game, but this announcement shows just how versatile the in-demand studio is. Not only is People Can Fly working on a popular and iconic Xbox series, but it seems Sony is also tapping the developer in to work on one of its upcoming titles.

People Can Fly has many projects in the works, with Gears of War: E-Day being one. The studio is also assisting Sony in developing a game based on an existing IP.

Sony and People Can Fly are partnering to develop a game based on an existing IP, and have used the Codename Delta. The team has been hired with the following information.

“Work on the product [codenamed Project Delta] will be carried out in the so-called work-for-hire model, i.e. work performed […] on behalf of and for the Publisher.”

With no word given as to what IP is being worked on, fans have begun theorizing what they can expect. The existing IP clue has led to various suggestions such as SOCOM, Warhawk, and even Killzone. Given People Can Fly’s specialty in shooter games, these all seem like probable candidates.

It remains to be seen what Project Delta will be. Sony has backed off its stance on live service games after Concord’s flop, so players can likely expect either a multiplayer shooter or a single-player shooter. Given the history of the Gears of War series and the studio’s involvement there, it is likely People Can Fly is working on a similar project for Sony.

With funding from Sony, People Can Fly can let its creativity shine and create something special using the foundations of what it learned from previous games like Outriders and Bulletstorm. Sony also appears to have significant control of the project, so it will likely make all final decisions and oversee People Can Fly’s work.

People Can Fly’s Outriders

With numerous IPs to choose from, Sony and People Can Fly could be working on any number of franchises. Without more concrete information, it is impossible to pinpoint exactly where the studios are colluding. From the report, it seems People Can Fly is building a team to work under Sony while the existing team assists Microsoft with Gears of War: E-Day.

Hopes are high for this partnership, especially after reports Sony is planning to revisit old IPs. People Can Fly may be one of many studios helping Sony with this project, which would be promising when reviving an old series that hasn’t seen a new game in years. If this is the case, fans will likely see more partnerships like this emerging over time.