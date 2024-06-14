Gears of War: E-Day Reportedly Aiming to Be Out in 2025

Gears of War: E-Day may have only gotten one trailer during the recent Xbox Showcase, but it's already being viewed as a return to form for the Gears of War series that's been waiting on a new game ever since Gears 5 released nearly five years ago now. The trailer showed off a younger version of Marcus and Dom in the prequel that sets up the rest of the series by showing what happened on the infamous E-Day, but one thing the trailer notably lacked was any kind of a release window for Gears of War: E-Day. While none of the accompanying info shared after the trailer has offered a release window either, some recent reports suggest that the game might be releasing at some point next year in 2025.

That's according to The Verge (via Reddit) which reported on the possible release date for Gears of War: E-Day as well as the new Fable game this week. In the report, sources were cited as saying that Fable was currently targeting a release between October and December 2025, a window which narrows down the much broader one Xbox offered that simply said the game would be out sometime next year.

But how does that supposed Fable release window relate to Gears of War: E-Day? The Verge's report continued to say that sources had indicated months ago that Gears of War: E-Day could be releasing ahead of Fable. While that could obviously change at any point since neither game has gotten anything remotely helpful from Xbox in terms of release windows, it's an exciting proposition for Gears of War fans that they could end up getting Gears of War: E-Day a bit sooner than they probably anticipated.

For what it's worth, there are also those saying the opposite. Xbox insider and news source Klobrille said that they'd heard the new Gears of War: E-Day game wasn't targeting a 2025 release.

If it is indeed coming out at some point in 2025, that'd add to an already busy year for Xbox. It's already got Indiana Jones and the Great Circle releasing later this year, and after that in 2025, we'll see the Fable game as well as DOOM: The Dark Ages which just recently got revealed with a 2025 release window. Throw a couple of smaller games from first-party and third-party studios in the mix and it's understandable why Xbox may want to space its games out if Gears of War: E-Day isn't 100% ready to go next year.

Xbox didn't give any indication of when we'd hear more about Gears of War: E-Day either, so don't be surprised if Gears fans have to go awhile without learning more about the game.