PlayStation Is Reportedly Working on Bringing Back Old IPs

A new rumor from Andy Robinson suggests Sony could be revisiting old IPs, particularly ones fans may not remember. Sony’s Astrobot was a love letter to the various franchises of the developer and may have been a sign fans can expect to see a returning series. Sony has so many different studios and IPs under its belt that this could be literally anything. Only time will tell what will come of this rumor, but those curious can watch The Video Game Podcast and see what Robinson is talking about for themselves.

Andy Robinson stated, “Without being an insider d-ck, I know of at least a couple that they’re working on. Like the deep-cut, old IP stuff.”

Unfortunately, Robinson did not dive into what IPs Sony may be working on, only saying it was smaller games. This has led to fans theory-crafting and debating on what old IPs could be revived.

One of the first suggestions was Sly Cooper, especially after the original titles were recently added to the PS Store. The first Sly Cooper was originally released back in 2002, so this may not make the “deep-cut” list that Robinson said. Sly Cooper is still a household name, especially with the rereleases. With multiple sequels and the rerelease, Sly Cooper probably doesn’t qualify as a smaller game.

Others have called for the Jak and Daxter series or even Ape Escape. Ape Escape received its own level and multiple bots in Astrobot, so this is a possibility. The Jak and Daxter series has been available on the PlayStation store for some time, but this doesn’t necessarily disqualify it.

Still, others called for Gravity Rush, bringing up the potential Gravity Rush movie that is in production. Sony made a point to reiterate the upcoming Gravity Rush film was still being worked on, and provided a brief look in early 2024. Combining a cinematic release with a new video game would be an excellent way to get Gravity Rush back on gamers’ radars.

Another title being thrown around is Twisted Metal, citing the TV show and the cancelled live-service entry in the series. With one cancelled title already out there, it’s hard to believe anything will come for the series, but it isn’t impossible. According to rumors, the decision was made based on layoffs and not necessarily the game itself.

While it can be fun to try to guess what IP could be brought back, there is no way to know for sure until Sony confirms anything. Theorizing what IPs will be selected may lead to some discussion, even bringing older games back into players’ minds, but ultimately just leads to getting players’ hopes up.

Still, the success of Astrobot and the attention it showed to many smaller series gives lots of potential for what Sony could choose. Figuring out which ones will get this treatment could be impossible, but dedicated fans are likely out there creating a theory board to deduce exactly which games Sony will pick.