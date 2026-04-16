Gears of War: E-Day Gameplay Footage Teased by Xbox Boss

One of the primary bosses at Xbox has dropped a new tease of the upcoming gameplay reveal for Gears of War: E-Day. At the end of March, Xbox announced that it would be holding its annual Xbox Games Showcase this year on Sunday, June 7th. While the event itself will center around a variety of first and third-party games bound for Xbox platforms, it will be followed by the Gears of War: E-Day Direct, which will be the first major showing for the upcoming Gears game. Now, prior to this broadcast taking place, we’ve been given a bit of a better idea of what to expect.

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Speaking on the Official Xbox Podcast, newly appointed Chief Content Officer of Xbox, Matt Booty, shed some light on the forthcoming Gears of War: E-Day Direct. In total, Booty said that the Direct will last 30 minutes, which means that The Coalition plans to show off a ton of what E-Day will have in store. This will represent the first time that gameplay for Gears of War: E-Day has been shown off, as all we have seen up until this point is the game’s initial trailer that was unveiled in 2024.

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Given the length of this Direct, there’s a good chance that The Coalition will show off just about everything that will end up being playable in Gears of War: E-Day. While the game’s campaign might be the most interesting element for many returning players, it’s presumed that multiplayer will be a major component of E-Day as well. In addition, Gears of War franchise staple, Horde mode, seems likely to make a return too. Assuming that all three of these modes do end up appearing in Gears of War: E-Day, there’s a good chance that the Direct will touch on all of them in a somewhat extensive manner.

At the time of this writing, Gears of War: E-Day still doesn’t have a release date, but it is slated to launch at some point in 2026. Whenever it does arrive, it will be available only for Xbox Series X/S and PC. A version for PS5 could be possible in the future as well, but Xbox has yet to confirm as much.

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