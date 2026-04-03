State of Decay 3 Will Soon Be Playable After Years of Silence

Developer Undead Labs has announced that its upcoming game, State of Decay 3, will soon be playable for some. All the way back in 2020, Undead Labs revealed that it was working on the third entry in the State of Decay series. Since that time, very little news on the game has come about, which has continued to keep fans wondering about its status. Now, after multiple years of silence, Undead Labs has re-emerged and has announced that State of Decay 3 will soon be playable in the coming month.

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In a new video today, Undead Labs revealed that it will be holding an alpha for State of Decay 3 in May. This will represent the first time that fans have been able to get their hands on the next entry in the post-apocalyptic franchise and represents a pivotal point of the game’s development. Full details on what the alpha will offer haven’t been provided, but it has been confirmed to feature four-player co-op and base building. Those interested in taking part in this test can sign up on the official State of Decay website right here. Invites will then go out via email in the weeks ahead for those who are chosen to take part.

Is State of Decay 3 Nearing a Release?

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Currently, State of Decay 3 doesn’t even have a broad release window, which means we don’t know with certainty when it will arrive. That being said, the fact that Undead Labs is now ready to put the game in the hands of players suggests that it’s getting much closer to its launch. While a release in 2026 is surely out of the question, especially given how many first-party games Xbox has lined up in the months ahead (Fable, Gears of War: E-Day, Forza Horizon 6, etc.), it’s very much looking like State of Decay 3 could be bound for 2027.

Whenever State of Decay 3 does release, it’s not yet fully known which platforms it will come to. While it has been in development for Xbox Series X/S and PC since the start, Xbox as a whole has since shifted to becoming more of a third-party publisher. As such, there’s a chance that the game could end up releasing on PS5 as well, although this hasn’t been confirmed just yet.

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