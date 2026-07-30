Dying Light 2 Is Getting a Major New Update at the Perfect Time

Techland has announced this week that its first-person open-world action game Dying Light 2: Stay Human will soon be getting a major new update, and it couldn’t be coming about at a better time. Despite launching over four years ago in 2022, Techland has continued to push out new updates for Dying Light 2 at a consistent pace that have kept the game relevant. Now, ahead of DL2 becoming accessible to an entire new audience, Techland is going to release a new patch with countless improvements that should make the title better than ever.

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Set to drop next week on August 3rd, update version 1.29 for Dying Light 2 will be one of the biggest patches that the game has received in quite some time. The most notable change that Techland says it will be making to Dying Light 2 with this update is tied to progression, which is said to be getting “significantly accelerated.” This sped-up progression will specifically impact the opening hours of DL2 and will let players unlock some of the most significant abilities in the game much earlier. Beyond this, Techland says it will also be changing some of the lighting in Dying Light 2 while also making many other quality-of-life upgrades.

As if this wasn’t enough, on August 6th, the next major piece of content for Dying Light 2 will then drop. This content is part of the game’s ongoing “The Breach” series, which brings new maps and gameplay offerings to DL2 that have been created by players. Chapter 3 of The Breach is being dubbed “Open Worlds” and will give players new challenges and levels to dive into on a weekly basis until September 2nd.

Dying Light 2 Will Soon Be Free for Millions

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The reason that the timing of this new update for Dying Light 2 is so perfect is because the game is soon set to become accessible through PlayStation Plus. In case you missed it, PlayStation announced earlier this week that Dying Light 2 would be arriving on PS Plus on August 4th and will remain available for free to all subscribers throughout the month. The game will be downloadable across both PS5 and PS4 once it joins the service and will surely lead to millions of new players trying Dying Light 2 out for themselves.

With this in mind, it has been incredibly smart of Techland to line up this huge update for Dying Light 2 alongside the game’s release on PS Plus. Not only could this lead to the game having a massive revival in 2026, but it could lead to Techland doubling down on major updates like this that will continue to make Dying Light 2 relevant for many more years into the future.