1999 PS1 Exclusive Game Remaster and First-Ever Re-Release Announced

A remaster of a 1999 PS1 exclusive game has been announced. This is noteworthy in itself, but what makes the new nostalgic announcement even more notable is the fact that the PS1 game in question has never been re-released previously. It got a PC release in 2000, but that is it. To this end, the PS1 game is largely inaccessible in 2026. Whether this will change in time for 2026 remains to be seen, but it will definitely change at some point in the near future.

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The new announcement comes from Argonaut Software — the developer of the original game — who shared Croc 2 is getting a remaster, following in the footsteps of Croc: Legend of the Gobbos, which got its own remaster in 2025. This sequel remaster will be called Croc 2: Kingdom of the Gobb, and it’s been announced for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X. What’s missing is an Xbox One version and a Nintendo Switch 2 version. The remaster of the first game — the aforementioned one released in 2025 — also didn’t have a Nintendo Switch 2 version, but it did notably have an Xbox One version. The latter must have sold virtually nothing for it to be dropped. Meanwhile, no Switch 2 version is unfortunate for owners of the new Nintendo console, but the Switch version will be playable on Switch 2 via backward compatibility.

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1999 PS1 Exclusive

The first Croc game debuted in 1997, before the sequel came in 1999. Meanwhile, in 2000 and 2001, Game Boy Color versions of these games were released. Beyond this, there was a trio of mobile games in the mid-2000s. And that’s it. Before the remaster last year, the series had been completely dormant for 19 years. If you don’t count the handheld versions and random mobile games, it was dormant this entire century until 2025.

As for the original Croc 2, it earned a 70 on Metacritic back in the day. The 3D platformer, meanwhile, sold about 500,000 by 2000, so it sold appreciably as well. Yet, it never got its own sequel.

When the remaster will release, we do not know, because a release date has not been provided. It’s also not entirely clear what has been remastered. Argonaut Software cites “modern enhancements,” but doesn’t detail these upgrades. It does note there will be a new in-game digital museum for players to enjoy.

“Yessss, Croc 2 is one of my childhood games, so glad to see it returning,” reads one of the comments on the trailer above, which has over 1,800 likes and only two dislikes. “Instantly going on the Steam wishlist. Thank you,” adds another comment.

While fans are excited, it should be noted that the remaster of the first game notably has a 69 on Metacritic, 10 points lower than the score of the original. This is to say, there is room for skepticism and room for improvement. For what it is worth, like the all-time great PS1 3D platformers, the original does hold up pretty well, but that’s because 3D platformers have generally aged nostalgically and well.