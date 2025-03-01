5 Xbox Exclusives That Still Need to Come to PS5

The floodgates have opened, and we should now expect previously Xbox-exclusive games to come to Sony’s PlayStation 5 in droves. Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has made it clear in interviews that no game is off the table now. On March 4th, Age of Mythology: Retold will be released on PS5, while ports of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Forza Horizon 5, and Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition are all arriving in the spring. These follow recent PS5 ports for Hi-Fi Rush, Sea of Thieves, Pentiment, and Grounded.

Many ports are coming soon, and some upcoming games like The Outer Worlds 2, DOOM: The Dark Ages, and Ninja Gaiden 4 are already slated for PS5. I wanted to look back and point out which important Xbox games, whether they be iconic to the brand or recent releases, should come to PS5 in the near future. Xbox’s multiplatform future is unavoidable at this point, so everything feels like fair game.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

The true ripping of the band-aid for Microsoft’s multiplatform strategy for Xbox will come once it decides to bring a Halo video game to a PlayStation console. Halo Studios could go for a more recent game like Halo Infinite or start bringing Halo to PS5 with the next new game release, but I think bringing Halo: The Master Chief Collection to PS5 would make a very bold statement. This remastered collection contains every mainline game in the series through Halo 4, so it’d make sense to release this on PS5 first to give PlayStation players checking out Halo for the first time a crash course on the series. It would create quite a bit of hubbub if this port were to happen, but I’m starting to feel like it’s a matter of when not if.

Avowed

Let’s not forget about Xbox and Obsidian Entertainment’s latest release: Avowed. This RPG is fantastic, taking the core of a game like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and stripping it back to a concise experience with excellent writing and exhilarating combat. I highly recommend it to anyone who enjoys a good fantasy RPG. Obsidian Entertainment seems committed to bringing its games to PS5; Pentiment and Grounded have already been ported, and The Outer Worlds 2 will be on PS5 at launch. That makes it a bit surprising that Avowed wasn’t ready for PS5 at launch, but it also increases its chances of eventually coming to Sony’s console.

Gears 5

Gears of War makes up the pantheon of great Xbox franchises alongside Halo and Forza. If the other two come to PS5, Gears of War should as well. As for which game The Coalition should bring over, Gears of War does not have a collection like Halo does; 2014’s Gears of War: Ultimate Edition also feels quite dated.

If Xbox doesn’t want to wait until the launch of Gears of War: E-Day to bring the series to PS5, or rumors of a new remastered trilogy prove to be untrue, it should bring Gears 5 to the console. Gears 5 was one of the best-looking games of the last console generation, and it’s still prettier than many native Xbox Series X games. As such, bringing Gears 5 to PS5 would show Microsoft’s technical prowess to PlayStation players.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

Last November, Xbox released a new edition of the long-running Microsoft Flight Simulator series. While these games are mainly for very hardcore players who enjoy spending hours virtually flying from one airport to another, they’re also impressive in how they accurately map out the entire world for players to fly around. It makes sense for a simulator like this to be as widely available as possible, so Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 shouldn’t be stuck on Xbox Series X|S and PC only for much longer. While you might not be as interested in this game, a PS5 port of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will make certain people very happy.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

The final recent Xbox Series X|S exclusive that I want to make the jump to PS5 is Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II. Ninja Theory’s latest is one of the prettiest games available on Xbox consoles, and its style of narrative-driven, third-person action is similar to exclusives PlayStation players love, like God of War Ragnarok. It came out on PC and Xbox Series X|S last May, just as this multiplatform effort by Microsoft was starting. As a result, it hasn’t made its way to PS5 yet, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it eventually does. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if most of the games published by Xbox in the past decade made the jump over to PlayStation.