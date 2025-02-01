Gears of War Remastered Trilogy Reportedly Coming to PS5

It seems like yet another huge Xbox franchise is coming to PS5 and this time, it’s Gears of War. The gaming landscape has massively changed in the last 15 years or so. During the Xbox 360 and PS3 generation, exclusives pretty much determined what platform you were going to get. PlayStation had gems like Uncharted, The Last of Us, and Killzone while Xbox had Halo, Gears of War, Forza, and more. It was really all about the kinds of games you were looking to play and helped solidify distinct brands for both platforms.

Xbox entered the Xbox One era with some big swings, such as making Rise of the Tomb Raider a timed exclusive while PlayStation doubled down on its reliable developers and franchises. On top of that, it also managed to secure exclusive rights to Insomniac Games’ acclaimed Spider-Man games which have helped bring even more mainstream attention to PlayStation. However, this generation also marked a bit of a shift as Xbox began experimenting with bringing its games to PC. Games like Quantum Break, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, and more all made their way to PC, causing some controversy with console players who felt they had less reason to own an Xbox.

Now, things are really shaking up as Xbox has started bringing many of its games to PS5. Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Forza Horizon 5 will come to PS5 in the spring. It’s not the only Xbox exclusive releasing on PS5 in the spring either as Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is set to come to PS5 then as well. On top of that, it sounds like Starfield will also make its way to PS5 in the near future too. It’s all part of a larger push by Xbox to make its games available to as many people as possible, which is being praised by PlayStation players.

The Gears of War Trilogy Is Reportedly Coming to PS5

Spanish gaming insider eXtas1s, who has leaked other Xbox games coming to new platforms in the past, claims a Gears of War collection is in the works. It will remaster Gears of War, Gears of War 2, and Gears of War 3, allowing them to be playable not only on Xbox, but PC and PS5 as well. This will be the first time all three games will be available on other platforms besides Xbox. Gears of War: Ultimate Edition previously remastered the first game and made it available for PC, but the other two games have been left hanging for a number of years.

The leaker also claims that the Gears of War collection will allow cross-play, meaning Xbox and PS5 players will be able to play multiplayer/co-op together. It’s currently unclear if multiplayer is actually planned for the collection, but it’s possible it will be like Halo: The Master Chief Collection and be one big multiplayer mode that compiles all the maps, weapons, and such together. It was previously expected that Gears of War: Ultimate Edition would come to PS5, but now it sounds like it’s the entire trilogy.

This isn’t the only Xbox collection that is rumored to come to PS5 either. Halo: The Master Chief Collection is rumored to come to PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2 later this year. Xbox is expected to be one of the largest publishers on the Nintendo Switch 2 out the gate thanks to it reportedly porting so many of its games over this year. As of right now, it’s unclear if the Gears of War collection will also be on Nintendo Switch 2, but it’s clearly going to be part of Xbox’s larger initiative to bring its franchise to more platforms.

It seems likely that we will hear more about this Gears of War remaster sometime in the spring or summer, possibly as Xbox lays out its back half of the year for fans. The first 5 months of 2025 are stacked for Xbox with games like Doom: The Dark Ages, but it’s likely there’s plenty more announcements to come with all of these rumors. It’s also possible this will all coincide with the release of Gears of War: E-Day, a new prequel game that focuses on Marcus and Dom during the inciting incident of the Gears of War universe.