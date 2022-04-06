Gears of War Developer Releases New Unreal Engine 5 Demo

The Coalition, which is the studio behind Xbox’s Gears of War series, has released a new demo showing off the capabilities of Unreal Engine 5. Within the past day, Epic Games finally released Unreal Engine 5 for developers around the globe to use. To coincide with this, The Coalition released a brief new video that further highlights what UE5 is capable from a graphical and performance perspective.

This new Unreal Engine 5 demo that The Coalition let loose is titled “The Cavern” and is less than two minutes in total. The demo follows a man who is alone in a dark cave. After finding a crystal of some sort, the man is swarmed by monsters and proceeds to try and slowly back his way out of the cavern. Upon nearly being attacked, the character uses the crystal in hand to seemingly frighten the monsters away. This demo is obviously less about the story at hand, though, and is more meant to show off some of the stunning visuals that can be created in Epic’s latest game engine.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can watch this tech demo for yourself in the video below if you’re interested:

Even though this demo is one that will likely never evolve into a real game, it does give us a better idea of what The Coalition will be able to accomplish with some of its future projects. For a long period of time, The Coalition has been one of the studios that collaborates with Epic Games regularly to get the most out of Unreal Engine. That won’t be changing in the future, either, as The Coalition has already confirmed that its future games will be created within Unreal Engine 5.

Essentially, if you wanted to get a better idea of what a game like Gears of War 6 could look like, this demo is the best indicator that we’ve seen so far. And while it might take a few years for the next Gears of War game to come out, it definitely seems like it will be a visual spectacle once it does arrive.

What are your thoughts on Unreal Engine 5 based on what has been shown of it so far? And does this demo make you that much more interested in seeing what The Coalition decides to create next? Let me know all of your thoughts either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.