Genshin Impact 2.6 Leak Reveals Chasm Boss

Genshin Impact version 2.6 isn’t expected to release until sometime next month, but there have already been a number of potential leaks. Previous leaks have pointed to a release for Kamisato Ayato, and some newly leaked screens showcase the character alongside a massive new ruin serpent boss! The creature is basically a giant robot snake made up of drills and cogs, and it already seems pretty intimidating. While these images definitely appear legitimate, readers should take every leak with a grain of salt until we see an official reveal from the game’s developer.

Images of the ruin serpent were shared on Twitter by the unofficial @AyatoDailyyyy account, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

// Genshin leaks



Ayato and the 2.6 upcoming boss (ruin serpent)!! It is rly big, but Ayato will be able to ruin it for sure >:) pic.twitter.com/fHLfaCUbbV — DAILY AYATO (@AyatoDailyyyyy) February 21, 2022

So far, there has been a lot of positive reception to the creature! As far as enemies go, this might be one of the creepiest we’ve seen yet in the game, and it could prove to be a difficult encounter for players. While many fans seem to appreciate the ruin serpent’s unique design, others couldn’t help but notice similarities to Onix and Steelix! Both of those Pokemon have shapes similar to the ruin serpent, and can often be found dwelling in caves. Of course, the ruin serpent’s mechanical components give it a distinctive look, but it’s not hard to spot some similarities.

While the ruin serpent is the clear highlight from these leaked images, Genshin Impact fans will likely be excited to see more of Ayato. Since making his debut in the game as an NPC, Ayato has built a passionate audience of fans. Genshin Impact has introduced players to a number of interesting characters, and it seems like Ayato will quickly become another fan favorite. Hopefully, miHoYo won’t keep fans waiting much longer for more official information on version 2.6!

Genshin Impact is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, iOS, and Android. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been enjoying Genshin Impact so far? What do you think about this intimidating new boss coming to the game?