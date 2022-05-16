Genshin Impact Reveals New Character

✖

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo, under the global brand of HoYoverse, has yet to provide a new timeline for the delayed Version 2.7 update to the popular free-to-play video game, but that apparently has not stopped the developer from making announcements about future content for the video game. More specifically, Genshin Impact has officially revealed a new playable character, Shikanoin Heizou.

Relatively little in the way of mechanical details have been revealed about Shikanoin Heizou, but it is known that he will be added to Genshin Impact in the future as an Anemo-attuned playable character. While a short sword-like weapon is seen in the art of the character, it's unclear whether he will actually be a Sword-wielding adventurer or if that is simply decorative. Additionally, Heizou's rarity is not known at this time, though speculation would have him as a 4-star character. You can check out what Shikanoin Heizou looks like for yourself embedded below:

"Doushin Shikanoin has admirable wit and insight. While he is unfettered and unrestrained in demeanor, one should not dismiss his talents. The Tenryou Commission is incredibly fortunate to have such a man in their ranks." – Kamisato Ayato#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/lM0HNfZktr — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) May 16, 2022

With the release of Version 2.7 delayed, it's unclear when exactly Shikanoin Heizou might release. In a traditional release cycle from prior to this disruption, his reveal would be on track for getting ahead of dataminers and the like prior to the Version 2.7 update, which would indicate he is set for Version 2.8 at least. Genshin Impact previously revealed two other new characters, the Hydro-attuned Yelan and Electro-attuned Kuki Shinobu, that are expected to release in Version 2.7.

Due to the delay of the Version 2.7 update, Genshin Impact Version 2.6, "Zephyr of the Violet Garden," is currently still available. The update brought with it the new playable character Kamisato Ayato, the five-star Hydro-attuned swordsman, a new Chasm area with both aboveground and underground space, and more. The Version 2.7 update, while expected to happen in the near future, does not have a release date. Genshin Impact itself is available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch, though no definitive date has been announced for that as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

What do you think about the new Genshin Impact character? Are you hoping that the Version 2.7 update comes soon? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!