New Genshin Impact Report Has Disappointing News About One Character

A new Genshin Impact report has disappointing news pertaining to a character and their future in the PC, PS4, PS5, and mobile game. This week, developer miHoYo released the new and huge 2.0 update, adding a ton of content to the game. Amidst this, players have been distracted with free codes. In fact, so many players have been distracted by the new content and the accompanying free codes that many have missed the latest reports and leaks, including one about Baal, and how the character will not be made playable with the game's next update like some players are expecting.

The report comes the way of Genshin Impact insider and leaker Genshin Report, who relays word that they have heard that miHoYo has other characters planned for the update. In other words, it sounds like fans will need to wait until a future update to start playing the character.

That said, there is a small caveat to provide hope for fans hoping this isn't true. The report notes that at the moment, this isn't set in stone. In other words, it's subject to change.

To my current knowledge, Baal / Raiden will not be playable in Version 2.1 I've been told they have other characters currently planned. This could obviously change, but that's what I've been told#原神 #原神アプデ情報 #Genshin_Impact #genshinimpact #Inazuma pic.twitter.com/veSHOms49N — Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) July 10, 2021

For those that don't know: Baal -- also known as the God of Eternity or the Raiden Shogun -- is the Electro Archon and a member of The Seven who presides over Inazuma. With the recent update, she's been brought to the forefront of the game and its lore.

That said, like every leak before it, be sure to take this one with a grain of salt. While the source in question has proven reliable in the past it doesn't change the fact that all of this information is completely unofficial.

Genshin Impact is available, for free, via the PC, PS4, PS5, and mobile devices. It's also in development for Nintendo Switch, however, there's currently no word of when this version will release. For more coverage on the action-RPG -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here.