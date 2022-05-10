Genshin Impact Developer Launches Countdown for New Game Reveal

✖

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo, operated under the global HoYoverse brand, might be having trouble with the latest Genshin Impact update, but progress in another part of the developer certainly continues as it has launched a countdown teaser website for what appears to be a new title called Zenless Zone Zero. The title is expected to be revealed in full on May 13th.

Beyond the name, however, the countdown teaser website for Zenless Zone Zero offers little in the way of details right now. Late last year, miHoYo opened a new studio in Montreal that was said to be working on "AAA open-world action-adventure game featuring shooting-based gameplay within a living, breathing paranormal world." Given the timing of the announcement, it is believed that Zenless Zone Zero is, in fact, the game that the previous announcement was referencing. The company has also started social media accounts for the upcoming video game, as you can see below:

News Flash–



Dear citizens, a sub-Hollow disaster has occurred in the district you are traveling to.



We are playing a special entertainment channel for you to enjoy while you wait. https://t.co/QuXbBvJ7Go



Welcome to _____!#ZZZ pic.twitter.com/JpWlcJ0rBp — Zenless Zone Zero (@ZZZ_EN) May 8, 2022

The upcoming reveal of Zenless Zone Zero makes it the second video game that the developer is known to be working on beyond updates for the popular video games Honkai Impact 3rd and Genshin Impact. Honkai: Star Rail is a free-to-play tactical role-playing game for PC and mobile devices and the latest in the ongoing Honkai series of titles from the developer. While the genres might be different, it seems likely that Zenless Zone Zero will similarly be a free-to-play title for PC and mobile devices.

As noted above, Zenless Zone Zero -- whatever it is -- is expected to be fully revealed on May 13th. As for Genshin Impact, Version 2.6, "Zephyr of the Violet Garden," is currently available. The Version 2.7 update, while expected to happen in the near future, does not have a release date. Genshin Impact itself is available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch, though no definitive date has been announced for that as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title's developer right here.

