Genshin Impact: Eula Character Teaser Trailer Released

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has released a new character teaser trailer for the upcoming addition to the popular free-to-play video game, Eula. The Cryo-attuned, claymore-wielding adventurer is currently expected to join the playable roster as part of the next character banner and is the Captain of the Knights of Favonius Reconnaissance Company in Mondstadt. The character teaser is more about her lineage and other story-related tidbits rather than gameplay, but it should not be too long until miHoYo officially shows her off in action.

In addition to the above, it is known that Eula is voiced in English by Suzie Yeung and in Japanese by SATO Rina. Several leaks have offered a look at Eula and her in-game model, and various updates from the developer as of late have given some official information but not her full reveal with abilities and the like detailed.

It takes two to tango. Shall we?

Travelers, come listen to the voice talent for "Spindrift Knight" — Eula! Voice Actor

EN VA: Suzie Yeung

JP VA: SATO Rina Click here to listen >>>https://t.co/4G90xV624E#GenshinImpact #Eula pic.twitter.com/adbFpnZ1SL — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) May 11, 2021

Here is how miHoYo describes Eula in her official bio:

"A rebellious descendant of the old aristocracy who is always out on the battlefield. As one born into the old aristocracy, carrying the bloodline of sinners, Eula has needed a unique approach to the world to navigate the towering walls of prejudice peacefully. Of course, this did not prevent her from severing ties with her clan. As the outstanding Spindrift Knight, she hunts down Mondstadt's enemies in the wild to exact her unique 'vengeance.'"

Genshin Impact itself is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch. The Version 1.5 update, "Beneath the Light of Jadeite," is now available and added new quests, systems, and characters. As of right now, the latest character banner includes the new Pyro-attuned character Yanfei as well as several other previously released characters. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

Have you been playing Genshin Impact's latest version? Are you excited for Eula to release in the popular video game? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!