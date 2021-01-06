Genshin Impact Reveals New Character Details and Teaser Trailer

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has lifted the veil somewhat on a new character, Ganyu, that is set to join the popular free-to-play video game. Ganyu's addition to Genshin Impact is by no means a surprise given that she was announced previously with some sparse information as part of the major Version 1.2 update that also added the Geo-attuned character Albedo and Dragonspine area. But with the initial Version 1.2 update event concluded, now is Ganyu's time to shine.

In terms of specific game details, Ganyu is a Cryo-attuned Bow user. If that sounds familiar, that's because Diona, another character, is also a Cryo-attuned Bow user. She is voiced by Jennifer Losi in English while UEDA Reina provides the Japanese voiceover. Her abilities include Trail of the Qilin, which allows her to dash away while leaving behind an exploding Cryo "Ice Lotus," and Celestial Shower, which provides a rain of Cryo damage in an area of effect. You can check out more about Ganyu in miHoYo's post about her.

"It is said that the qilin carry an auspicious grace, yet who knows of the loneliness of a benevolent being among the sea of people?" —Tianshu of the Liyue Qixing Ganyu ‧ Plenilune Gaze

Secretary, Yuehai Pavilion

Vision: Cryo

Constellation: Sinae Unicornis#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/N2j0ELt7lw — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) January 6, 2021

Here's how Genshin Impact describes Ganyu on her official character page:

"The secretary to the Liyue Qixing. The blood of both human and illuminated beast flows within her veins.

"Graceful and quiet by nature, yet the gentle disposition of qilin sees not even the slightest conflict with even the most arduous of workloads.

"After all, Ganyu firmly believes that al the work she does is in honor of her contract with Rex Lapis, seeking the well-being of all living things within Liyue."

Genshin Impact is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and mobile devices. The Version 1.2 update "The Chalk Prince and the Dragon" recently released and added an entirely new area, characters, events, and more. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

