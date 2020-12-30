Genshin Impact Reveals How Many Slimes Have Been Killed in 2020

✖

Genshin Impact proved to be one of the biggest surprises of 2020, as millions flocked to the free-to-play title. With the year about to come to a close, developer miHoYo has published the latest edition of the "Teyvat Times" on Twitter, revealing a number of interesting facts and figures related to Genshin Impact. One of the most interesting stats in the Teyvat Times reveals just how many of the game's minor enemies have been killed by adventurers thus far: more than 563 million Whopperflowers, 14 billion Slimes, and 17 billion Hilichurls. All in all, those are some pretty impressive numbers!

These stats (and more) can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Paimon here, with Issue No. 3 of the Teyvat Times for ya! Be sure to read up on all the latest happenings in Teyvat today~ *All data in this Teyvat Report is as of today, collected from the America, Europe, Asia, and TW, HK, MO Servers.#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/3gXwbXvC9I — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) December 29, 2020

In order to slay all those monsters, players have forged more than 18 million weapons, with the Prototype Archaic being the most popular of these. According to MiHoYo, the Crescent Pike, and Prototype Amber were the second and third most frequently forged weapons, respectively.

It should be noted that all of these numbers were effective as of 6 a.m. on December 29th, and the information was collected across the game's various servers. Given just how many people are currently playing the game, it stands to reason that these numbers will have changed by now, possibly even significantly! That said, it does highlight just how popular Genshin Impact has become since its release back in September. One of the biggest challenges for free-to-play titles is maintaining that type of momentum, and it will be interesting to see how the game grows in 2021. Hopefully, another edition of the Teyvat Times will arrive soon to update fans on how things are progressing!

Genshin Impact is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, iOS, and Android devices, with a version for Nintendo Switch currently in the works. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you checked out Genhsin Impact yet? How many Slimes do you think you've killed in the game, so far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!