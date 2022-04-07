Genshin Impact Leaker Reveals Collei and Dendro Archon Release Window

Genshin Impact fans are always looking for more information regarding the game’s next playable characters. Genshin Impact leaker Ubatcha1 has gotten the game’s rumor mill spinning once again, after revealing that they expect Collei to be added in version 3.0, and Dendro Archon to arrive in version 3.1. While Ubatcha1 has proven to be very reliable in the past, readers should always take these kinds of leaks with a grain of salt until we get some kind of official confirmation. Of course, it could be a while since version 2.6 just released last week!

The leak from Ubatcha1 was shared on the game’s subreddit. The original post can be found embedded below.

Collei has yet to officially appear in Genshin Impact, instead debuting in the game’s manga. If Ubatcha1 is correct, Collei will belong to the Dendro element. At this time, there are no playable characters affiliated with that element. That could change by the time that Collei is actually added to the game, but it would make her one of the game’s most unique additions! Her prominence in the manga could also lead to a lot of interest from readers.

Over the last year and a half, Genshin Impact has found a massive and passionate fanbase. Developer miHoYo has done an excellent job keeping the game updated with a constant flow of new characters and content to keep players invested. The game’s massive cast of characters have played a big part in its popularity, fueling cosplay, fan art, and more. So far, fans on the game’s subreddit seem intrigued to find out whether these new additions will prove to be true, but it seems like we’re all going to have a long time to wait for miHoYo to give us more details!

Genshin Impact is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, iOS, and Android.

Have you been enjoying Genshin Impact so far? What do you think of these potential leaks?

