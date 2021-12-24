Genshin Impact Leak Reveals Possible New Skins

Genshin Impact fans could soon have the opportunity to snag a pair of new skins for Keqing and Ningguang. A number of leaks have been circulating about these skins, with an apparent release during the game’s 2.4 update alongside the return of Lantern Rite. Rumors started making the rounds about these skins all the way back in October, when they were reported by @UBatcha1 on Twitter. Now a potential image of one of the skins may have leaked online. User @Papatronic_c has shared what might be the new Ningguang skin, which looks significantly different from her current design!

The possible new skin design for Ningguang can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/Papatronic_c/status/1474017249857916934

As with any rumor, readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt! In fact, images of what appeared to be Keqing’s new design also leaked via the Genshin Impact Leaks subreddit, but the topic was locked when the skin turned out to be a fan creation, rather than the real deal. With a game as popular as Genshin Impact, fake leaks are not out of the ordinary, so fans will want to wait patiently for an official reveal from miHoYo before getting too excited. However, with the 2.4 update coming in the near future, fans shouldn’t have to wait too much longer to find out whether or not new skins for Keqing and Ningguang are really happening.

Since its release last year, Genshin Impact has become a massive success. The free-to-play game has found a faithful and passionate audience around the world, and the game doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. It will be interesting to see what 2022 brings for Genshin Impact, and whether or not the title can continue to sustain that interest!

Genshin Impact is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, iOS, and Android. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been enjoying Genshin Impact so far? Would you like to see new skins for Keqing and Ningguang in the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: Dexerto]