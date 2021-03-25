Genshin Impact Has Already Made Over $1 Billion

✖

Genshin Impact from developer miHoYo has been immensely profitable for the company, it would appear. Based on data from Sensor Tower, which has been extremely reliable historically, the popular free-to-play video game has already surpassed $1 billion in mobile revenue in just six months. And, for the record, that seems to just be mobile -- the game is also available on PlayStation 4 and PC with the same sort of monetization.

Notably, according to Sensor Tower, this is the fastest that a mobile game has crossed the $1 billion mark on mobile. Pokemon Go, which Sensor Tower ranks now as the second-fastest title to hit the milestone, took nine months to reach the same heights. Genshin Impact's success seems directly tied to how it uses gacha mechanics with regular character releases as pulling for those characters takes digital currency that players can buy which each new release corresponding to revenue somewhere between $10 to $15 million each time.

Genshin Impact is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch. The Version 1.4 update, "Invitation of Windblume," is now available. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

