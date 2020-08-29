Genshin Impact Gets PS4 Release Date and Exclusive Items

✖

Genshin Impact already had a release date for the mobile and PC versions of the new open-world RPG, and it’s now got a release date for the PlayStation 4 as well. That release date happens to be the same one it had before which will see the game released on every supported platform on September 28th. On the PlayStation 4, it’ll arrive on the console with some exclusive items that players won’t be able to get elsewhere as well as pre-order incentives that’ll give you some resources to start out with.

The PlayStation 4 release date for Genshin Impact was announced by miHoYo studio technical director Zhenzhong this week. With the release date being the same across all platforms, it’s unclear why the PlayStation 4 release wasn’t announced previously, but whatever lingering concerns there were have now been worked out so that it can be available everywhere at the same time.

This will be the first miHoYo game on the PlayStation 4, and to commemorate that release, players will get some exclusive items on that platform that PC and mobile users won’t get access to.

“To celebrate the release of Genshin Impact on the PS4, we will have some special bonuses for PlayStation players during the game’s launch,” Zhenzhong said. “PS4 players will have the chance to get the exclusive Sword of Descension and Wings of Descension, as well as more bonuses coming in the future.”

The Sword of Descension item has a chance of dealing extra damage to nearby enemies and comes with a decent damage boost while the Wings of Descension is a unique glider used to explore the area.

The open-world elemental action of Genshin Impact hits PS4 on September 28. New screens, details on pre-order bonuses, and more: https://t.co/mqEFdafKYL pic.twitter.com/tdp2LELZsO — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 28, 2020

While the game itself will be free-to-play across all platforms, you can pre-order the Adventurer’s Starter Bundle for $9.99 to get the starting items listed below. The first two are for people who pre-order the bundle while the rest of the items will be included in the base bundle if you purchase it after the game’s launch.

Genshin Impact Adventurer’s Starter Bundle

Advanced character EXP material: Hero's Wit ×15 (only available for pre-orders)

Advanced weapon EXP material: Mystic Enhancement Ore ×20 (only available for pre-orders)

Wish material: Acquaint Fate ×2

Currency: Mora ×150,000

Character EXP material: Adventurer's Experience ×80

Weapon EXP material: Fine Enhancement Ore ×50

Food items: Northern Smoked Chicken ×10, Sautéed Matsutake ×10, Sweet Madame ×10, Tea Break Pancake ×10

Genshin Impact launches on the PlayStation 4, PC, and mobile platforms on September 28th.

