Genshin Impact Partners With Razer for Paimon Gaming Chair and More

Alongside the details of the upcoming Version 2.2 update, “Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog,” Genshin Impact developer miHoyo has announced a new partnership with Razer for co-branded peripherals and the like. That includes, but is not limited to, a Paimon-branded gaming chair.

More specifically, the two companies revealed Genshin Impact-themed versions of the Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro gaming mouse, the Razer Iskur X gaming chair, and the Razer Goliathus Speed gaming mouse mat. In addition to the physical goods, each item from Razer’s Genshin Impact collection will also come with bonus in-game items. The mouse, for example, will come with 200 Primogems and 80,000 Mora while the gaming mat will offer 30 Primogems and 5 Adventurer’s Experience. The chair, which is obviously the most expensive item, will come with 500 Primogems, 20 Hero’s Wit, and 100,000 Mora. The exact prices on the collection have seemingly not been revealed, and they are not yet available to purchase.

“The beautiful world of Genshin Impact has encapsulated many fans globally and the opportunities areboundless,”saidJustinCooney,Director,GlobalPartnershipsatRazer, as part of the announcement.”Throughthis partnership, Razer will provide our expertise in deepening the gamer’s immersiveexperience through our award-winning hardware, software, and services, and bring the adventure to life.”

“With an extensive following across the globe, miHoYo is excited to work together with gaming giant,Razer,”saidYuLing,OverseasBusinessDirectorofmiHoYo, as part of the same announcement.”Welookforwardto delighting fans of Genshin Impact together with Razer as we expand our fantasy world.”

Genshin Impact‘s upcoming Version 2.2 update, “Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog,” is set to release on October 13th and bring with it the new playable character Thoma, new challenges and minigames, and more. Genshin Impact‘s latest update, Version 2.1, “Floating World Under the Moonlight,” is currently available. The update has added, in total, three new characters — Raiden Shogun, Kokomi, and Kujou Sara — as well as new islands, new events, and more. Genshin Impact itself is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

