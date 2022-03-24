Genshin Impact Details Kamisato Ayato With New Trailer

When the upcoming Genshin Impact update Version 2.6, “Zephyr of the Violet Garden,” releases on March 30th, it will bring with it the highly anticipated playable character Kamisato Ayato. The new character is expected to be part of the first banner available after the update, and ahead of all that, miHoYo has offered more details on Kamisato Ayato alongside a new trailer.

More specifically, it is known that Kamisato Ayato is a Hydro-attuned, Sword-wielding character. The character’s Japanese voice actor is Chris Hackney while his Japanese voice actor is Akira Ishida. The developer describes him as “a periodic damage dealer,” which basically means that he should probably not be the main character dealing damage in any party. He uses area-of-effect Hydro attacks, including one that increases the normal attack damage of characters within it. You can check out the new character teaser trailer for Genshin Impact‘s Kamisato Ayato for yourself embedded below:

The work of the Yashiro Commission is crucial, but in the eyes of Kamisato Ayato, it is nothing particularly noteworthy.



He conducts his duties with devotion and diligence, so that there will always be a light to guide his way through the rainy night.https://t.co/lM4UsiKFwW — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) March 24, 2022

“Current head of the Kamisato Clan and, accordingly, the Yashiro Commissioner,” the official description of Kamisato Ayato reads on Genshin Impact‘s website. “He always has a way of attaining his purpose in a well-thought-out manner. However, few people understand what that ‘goal’ he holds most dear is.”

As noted above, Genshin Impact Version 2.6, “Zephyr of the Violet Garden,” is set to release on March 30th. The new update brings with it Kamisato Ayato, the five-star Hydro-attuned swordsman, a new Chasm area with both aboveground and underground space, and more. Genshin Impact Version 2.5, “When the Sakura Bloom,“ is currently available and added the new playable five-star character Yae Miko, a new exploration event in Enkanomiya, and more. Genshin Impact itself is available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch, though no definitive date has been announced for that as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

