Genshin Impact Version 2.6 Release Date Revealed

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has announced that the next update for the popular free-to-play video game will release on March 30th. Genshin Impact Version 2.6, “Zephyr of the Violet Garden,” will add a bunch of new content like all of the version updates do, but perhaps most notably it will include the long-awaited playable character Kamisato Ayato, a five-star Hydro-attuned swordsman, as part of its character banners after release.

In addition to the new character, Genshin Impact‘s Version 2.6 update will also bring a brand-new area, The Chasm, to the world of Teyvat. The Chasm is specifically located in the most western part of Liyue and will include both aboveground and underground areas. According to the developer, the new area has to do with story content for the Traveler Twins as well as Khaenri’ah. Narratively, the area had been closed due to a series of mysterious accidents, and it’s now filled with enemies like monsters and the Fatui. The Chasm also includes a new boss, the Ruin Serpent, at its conclusion alongside the new Archon Quest “Requiem of the Echoing Depths” with Dainsleif.

A vast wind breezes across the fields and encounters the illustrious poetry and pictures of the violet garden.



On the surface of the reflective water, stories of the past are gradually emerging…https://t.co/5JPPSOgdlU#GenshinImpact — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) March 18, 2022

Inazuma will also host the Irodori Festival, an event similar to other in-game festivals with character-specific stories and a number of rewards. Most notably, players that complete all of the challenges as part of the Irodori Festival can earn a chance to recruit the four-star character Xingqiu for free. The Theater Mechanicus will also make another appearance during the event.

As noted above, Genshin Impact Version 2.6, “Zephyr of the Violet Garden,” is set to release on March 30th. The new update brings with it Kamisato Ayato, the five-star Hydro-attuned swordsman, a new Chasm area with both aboveground and underground space, and more. Genshin Impact Version 2.5, “When the Sakura Bloom,“ is currently available and added the new playable five-star character Yae Miko, a new exploration event in Enkanomiya, and more. Genshin Impact itself is available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch, though no definitive date has been announced for that as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

