Genshin Impact's Surprise New Feature Has Players Very Excited

Genshin Impact Update 1.5 will do many things to the PC, PS4, and mobile game, include add a housing system, something many players were not anticipating, but are now incredibly excited to dive into. Dubbed, the Serenitea Pot system, the new feature hasn't been added, and won't be until 1.5, and even then it won't be finalized. For example, not until Update 1.6 will characters owned by players be stationed in Serenitea Pot.

In the wake of this excitement, developer miHoYo has revealed a plethora of new details about the system, which sounds very much like a work-in-progress, and perhaps not The Sims-esq expansion players are hoping for.

Whatever the case, players are excited about the new Serenitea Pot system. In fact, it seems to be one of the biggest talking points of Update 1.5, which was fully revealed this week alongside word of the game's PS5 port.

Developers Discussion - 4/17 | All you need to know about the Serenitea Pot system! View here>>>https://t.co/Z0msNN6SzW#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/UpeAyMYOv9 — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 17, 2021

The reaction to the update, at least on Twitter, has been largely positive, with players particularly excited about the new housing system, despite seeing little of it so far.