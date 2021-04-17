Genshin Impact's Surprise New Feature Has Players Very Excited
Genshin Impact Update 1.5 will do many things to the PC, PS4, and mobile game, include add a housing system, something many players were not anticipating, but are now incredibly excited to dive into. Dubbed, the Serenitea Pot system, the new feature hasn't been added, and won't be until 1.5, and even then it won't be finalized. For example, not until Update 1.6 will characters owned by players be stationed in Serenitea Pot.
In the wake of this excitement, developer miHoYo has revealed a plethora of new details about the system, which sounds very much like a work-in-progress, and perhaps not The Sims-esq expansion players are hoping for.
Whatever the case, players are excited about the new Serenitea Pot system. In fact, it seems to be one of the biggest talking points of Update 1.5, which was fully revealed this week alongside word of the game's PS5 port.
Developers Discussion - 4/17 | All you need to know about the Serenitea Pot system!
View here>>>https://t.co/Z0msNN6SzW#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/UpeAyMYOv9— Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 17, 2021
The reaction to the update, at least on Twitter, has been largely positive, with players particularly excited about the new housing system, despite seeing little of it so far.
More Details
prevnext
‼️GENSHIN LEAKS‼️— ✨Genshin Impact Struggle Tweets✨ (@GIstruggletwt) April 14, 2021
Housing system will now have chibis of your characters roaming around your house and interacting with each other! All the characters here will be released sometime in the future as well pic.twitter.com/Gtu67Xj3o4
Been Wishing for This Since Launch
prevnext
Genshin Impact granting my wish ever since i played it since release — Kurumi (@Iwannadieplsp) April 17, 2021
The Greatest News
prevnext
Genshin Impact’s 1.5 update adding the housing feature is the greatest thing.— Da_Joker_27 (@Da_Joker_27) April 16, 2021
I can build my own home and customize it how I want.
Can't Wait
prevnext
I showed my daughter the housing update in @GenshinImpact and the DOG FEATURE that is coming in 11 days and that was a HUGE mistake.
Every 2 minutes I have to check if it’s been 11 days yet. pic.twitter.com/hajhlOLqZB— Wout - The Hashtagonist (@TheHashtag0nist) April 17, 2021
All of That Sims Training Finally Coming in Handy
prevnext
Can't wait for the housing system in Genshin Impact my inner Sims wants to build a place to live and just enjoy the scenery. Mondstadt village here I come— Medusa 🔞 (@ratuuler_medusa) April 16, 2021
Who Needs Animal Crossing Now?
prevnext
Now that there's a housing system in Genshin Impact, I can pour all my frustration of not being able to play animal crossing into a pink island paradise inside a teapot shared with dozens of dogs, my waifus, and my husbandos 🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/7Kaut2dEBg— Vanilla ✨ Artist & Gamer (@vanillaiscream_) April 16, 2021
Goodbye Homelessness...
prevnext
Man, genshin impact housing system is so good!!! I can finally design my own house insids the game and I will no longer be homeless. 🤣— Hello, I'm FAEBER!👻 | OPEN FOR COMMISSIONS (@amthatfaber) April 16, 2021
...And Goodbye Free Time
prev
Holy shit, i cant wait for the 1.5 update in Genshin impact. I'm gonna spend so much time with the housing System— Aka🐉 (@Akantor17) April 16, 2021