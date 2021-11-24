Genshin Impact Update 2.3 Live, Patch Notes Revealed

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has released a new update for the game, bringing it up to version 2.3. The update seems to be a fairly significant one, adding new characters, a new domain, new equipment, and more. All in all, it seems like players should find quite a bit to enjoy from the update, and it’s live right now! Fans of the game will be happy to know that several bug fixes have also been added, which should result in a more pleasant experience. Full patch notes directly from the game’s official website can be found below.

Compensation Details

Maintenance Compensation: Primogems ×300 (60 Primogems per hour the servers are down)

Issue Fix Compensation: Primogems ×300 (please refer to the relevant compensation mail for more details)

Eligibility

Maintenance Compensation: Travelers who reach Adventure Rank 5 or above before 2021/11/24 06:00 (UTC+8).

Please claim before the end of Version 2.3.

Issue Fix Compensation: Travelers who reach Adventure Rank 5 and above before 2021/11/24 06:00 (UTC+8).

Please claim the compensation mail before 2021/11/27 06:00 (UTC+8).

Our developers will distribute compensation to Travelers via in-gamemail within 5 hours after the update maintenance is finished. The mailwill expire after 30 days, so don’t forget to claim the attachedcompensation in time.



Update Schedule

Update maintenance begins on 2021/11/24 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.



How to Update Game Client

PC: Close the game, open the Genshin Impact Launcher, and click Update.

iOS: Open the App Store and tap Update.

Android: Open the game and follow the directions on-screen.

PS5 and PS4: Highlight Genshin Impact from the PS4 Home Screen, press the OPTIONS button and select “Check for Update.”

Please do not hesitate to contact Customer Service if you encounter anyissues installing the new version. We will do our very best to resolvethe issue.



Update Details

I. New Characters

5-Star Character “Hanamizaka Heroics” Arataki Itto (Geo)

◇ Vision: Geo

◇ Weapon: Claymore

◇ The first and greatest head of the Arataki Gang, famed throughoutInazuma City’s Hanamizaka… Wait, what? You’ve never heard of them? Areyou trying to be funny here?

◆ Arataki Itto has a special Charged Attack mechanic: whenever a secondor fourth Normal Attack lands on an opponent, Itto will gain SuperlativeSuperstrength. When holding to perform a Charged Attack, Itto unleashesa series of Arataki Kesagiri slashes without consuming Stamina.Instead, each Arataki Kesagiri slash consumes 1 stack of SuperlativeSuperstrength. When the final stack is consumed, Itto delivers apowerful final slash. If no stacks of Superlative Superstrength areavailable, Itto will perform a single Saichimonji Slash.

Arataki Itto’s Elemental Skill “Masatsu Zetsugi: Akaushi Burst!” willhurl out an akaushi bull with a taunting effect called Ushi. Ushi isconsidered a Geo construct that provides Arataki Itto with SuperlativeSuperstrength stacks whenever it hits an opponent when thrown out, takesDMG, or its duration expires.

With his Elemental Burst, Royal Descent: Behold, Itto the Evil!, Ittolets his inner Raging Oni King emerge, using his Oni King’s Kanabou inbattle. In this state, Arataki Itto’s Normal Attacks, Charged Attacks,and Plunging Attacks will be converted to Geo Damage that cannot beoverridden. Moreover, when each of his Normal Attacks hit opponents,this will grant him a stack of Superlative Superstrength. In addition,in this state, Arataki Itto’s Physical and Elemental RES will bereduced, while his Normal Attack SPD will increase. His ATK will also beincreased based on a percentage of his DEF.

4-Star Character “Canine Warrior” Gorou (Geo)

◇ Vision: Geo

◇ Weapon: Bow

◇ The great general of Watatsumi Island’s forces. He is deeply trusted by his subordinates.

◆ Gorou’s Elemental Skill, “Inuzaka All-Round Defense”, deals Geo DMG,and sets up his “General’s War Banner”. When the “General’s War Banner”is placed, it will provide buffs to active characters within the skill’sAoE based on the number of Geo characters in the party.

Unleashing his Elemental Burst “Juuga: Forward Unto Victory” will dealGeo DMG, and creates a field known as General’s Glory. This field hasthe same effect as the General’s War Banner and will move together withyour active character. General’s Glory will periodically deal Geo DMG toan opponent within the field and pull 1 elemental shard created by theCrystallize Reaction within its AoE to your active character’s position.

◆ The event-exclusive 5-star character “Hanamizaka Heroics” Arataki Itto(Geo) and 4-star character “Canine Warrior” Gorou (Geo) will beavailable in a future event wish.



II. New Domain

New Domain of Blessing: Slumbering Court

◇ This great hall stood when Seirai Island neither had the name it hasnow, nor had it yet been stained with the color of thunder. The scenerywithin will probably never change, either.

◇ Unlock Criteria: Reach Adventure Rank 30 or above and complete the quest “Ritou Escape Plan.”

◆ Challenge the Domain to obtain artifacts in the Ocean-Hued Clam and Husk of Opulent Dreams sets.

Located at Seirai Island.



III. New Equipment

1. New Weapons

Cinnabar Spindle (4-Star Sword)

◇ A sword made from materials that do not belong in this world. Thepower within might even be able to withstand the corruption of a venomthat could corrode a mighty dragon.

◆ Elemental Skill DMG is increased by a percentage of DEF. This effectis cleared shortly after the Elemental Skill deals DMG and will thenenter a CD.

◆ During the “Shadows Amidst Snowstorms” event, take part in “Born ofthe Snow” gameplay and complete various challenges in the Dragonspinearea to obtain Cinnabar Spindle (Sword). Collect Snowstrider Emblems andMysterious Emblems to exchange for its Weapon Refinement Material.

Redhorn Stonethresher (5-Star Claymore)

◇ According to its previous owner, this weapon is the “Mighty RedhornStoic Stonethreshing Gilded Goldcrushing Lion Lord” that can send anymonster packing with its tail between its legs.

◆ Increases Character DEF. Normal and Charged Attack DMG is increased by a percentage of DEF.

◆ The event-exclusive 5-star weapon Redhorn Stonethresher (Claymore) will be available in a future event wish.

2. New Artifact Sets

Husk of Opulent Dreams (4-Star and 5-Star)

◇ 2-Piece Set: Increased DEF.

◇ 4-Piece Set: A character equipped with this Artifact set will obtainthe Curiosity effect in the following conditions: When on the field, thecharacter gains 1 stack after hitting an opponent with a Geo attack,triggering a maximum of once every 0.3s. When off the field, thecharacter gains 1 stack every 3s. Curiosity can stack up to 4 times,each providing a certain percentage of DEF and Geo DMG Bonus. When 6seconds pass without gaining a Curiosity stack, 1 stack is lost.

Ocean-Hued Clam (4-Star and 5-Star)

◇ 2-Piece Set: Healing Bonus.

◇ 4-Piece Set: When the character equipping this artifact set heals acharacter in the party, a Sea-Dyed Foam will appear for 3 seconds,accumulating the amount of HP recovered from healing (including overflowhealing). At the end of the duration, the Sea-Dyed Foam will explode,dealing DMG to nearby opponents based on 90% of the accumulated healing.(This DMG is calculated similarly to Reactions such as Electro-Charged,and Superconduct, but is not affected by Elemental Mastery, CharacterLevels, or Reaction DMG Bonuses). Only one Sea-Dyed Foam can be producedevery 3.5 seconds. Each Sea-Dyed Foam can accumulate up to 30,000 HP(including overflow healing). There can be no more than one Sea-DyedFoam active at any given time. This effect can still be triggered evenwhen the character who is using this artifact set is not on the field.

◆ Obtain the above artifact sets from Slumbering Court, the new Domain of Blessing on Seirai Island in Inazuma.



IV. New Events

“Shadows Amidst Snowstorms” Event: Take part and obtain the event-exclusive weapon, Cinnabar Spindle (Sword)

During the “Shadows Amidst Snowstorms” event, take part in “Born of theSnow” gameplay and complete various challenges in the Dragonspine areato obtain Cinnabar Spindle (Sword). Collect Snowstrider Emblems andMysterious Emblems to exchange for rewards such as event-exclusiveWeapon Refinement Materials, Crown of Insight, Weapon AscensionMaterials, Talent Level-Up Materials, Hero’s Wit, Mora, and MysticEnhancement Ore from the Event Shop.

Event Duration

Event Story Start Time

Act I: The Snowy Past- 2021/11/25 10:00

Act II: The Shadows Deepen- 2021/12/1 4:00

Act III: A Secret Born From Ashes- 2021/12/4 4:00

End Time: 2021/12/13 3:59

Event Shop Duration

Training Rewards Shop- 2021/11/25 10:00

Trial Trophies Shop- 2021/12/1 4:00

End Time: 2021/12/20 3:59

Eligibility

Reach Adventure Rank 20 or above and complete the Archon Quest “For a Tomorrow Without Tears”

Complete Princeps Cretaceus Chapter: Act I – “Traveler Observation Report” and Joel’s “Lost in the Snow” Quest

*During the event, the Adventure Rank required to accept Albedo’s StoryQuest “Traveler Observation Report” will be adjusted to 20. Story Keyswill not be required to unlock it.



V. New Main Story

1. New Story Quest

Arataki Itto’s Story Quest – Taurus Iracundus Chapter: Act I “Rise Up, Golden Soul”

◆ Taurus Iracundus Chapter Quest Start Time：

Permanently available after 2021/12/14 18:00

◆ Quest Unlock Criteria:

Reach Adventure Rank 40 or above

Complete the Archon Quest “Chapter II: Act III – Omnipresence Over Mortals”

And complete Dracaena Somnolenta Chapter: Act I – “Warriors’ Dreams Like Spring Grass Renewing”

2. New Hangout Events

Hangout Events: Series IV

Hangout Event: Gorou – Act I “The Canine General’s Special Operations”

Hangout Event: Beidou – Act I “When the Crux Shines Bright”

◆ Hangout Events: Series IV Start Time:

Permanently available after the Version 2.3 update

◆ Hangout Events: Series IV Unlock Criteria:

● Hangout Event: Beidou – Act I:

Reach Adventure Rank 30 or above

Complete the Archon Quest “Chapter II: Act III – Omnipresence Over Mortals”

● Hangout Event: Gorou – Act I:

Reach Adventure Rank 40 or above

Complete the Archon Quest “Chapter II: Act III – Omnipresence Over Mortals”

And complete Dracaena Somnolenta Chapter: Act I – “Warriors’ Dreams Like Spring Grass Renewing”



VI. New Gadget

Omni-Ubiquity Net

Use the Omni-Ubiquity Net to capture and detain the essence of smallanimals in the open world. Afterward, you may use the Net as a medium tore-create their forms.

Animals so re-created may be placed inside your Serenitea Pot.

Unfortunately, Wakamurasaki’s modifications to the Omni-Ubiquity Netstill have some room from improvement, and there are some littlecritters who cannot be re-created using the Net.

Animals that can be captured using the Net will be marked out with a net symbol in the Archive.

Animals in some quests cannot be caught.

◆ After the “Bantan Sango Case Files: The Warrior Dog” event ends,complete the corresponding World Quests, then go to the NPC Wakamurasakito exchange for the gadget “Omni-Ubiquity Net.”

◆”Omni-Ubiquity Net” Acquisition Period:

Permanently available after 2021/12/20 04:00

◆ “Omni-Ubiquity Net” Acquisition Criteria:

Unlock the Serenitea Pot System

Complete the Archon Quest “Chapter II: Act I – The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia”

Complete the World Quest “Omni-Ubiquity Net”



VII. New Enemy

Golden Wolflord

◇ King of the Riftwolves.

When an attack hits a character, all party members will be affected by the “Corrosion” status and continually lose HP.

Located at Tsurumi Island.



VIII. Other Additions

● Gameplay

1. New Recipes:

○ Inazuma Shimura’s: Unagi Chazuke, Five Pickled Treasures, and Sakura Shrimp Crackers

○ Gorou’s specialty: Victorious Legend

○ Arataki Itto’s specialty: Way of the Strong

2. New Achievements added to the “Wonders of the World” and “Memories of the Heart” categories

3. New Namecards:

○ “Travel Notes: Lyratum”: Reward obtained via the BP system

○ “Gorou: Leisurely Hound”: Reward for reaching Friendship Lv. 10 with Gorou

○ “Itto: Oni Face”: Reward for reaching Friendship Lv. 10 with Arataki Itto

4. New Furnishings: Leisure Device: Rhythmic Sprinter, Lingering Moment, and more

○ Leisure Device: Rhythmic Sprinter

This combination of furnishings was created by Tubby herself, and it ismade from the Activation Panel and the Destination Ring. Interact withthe Activation Panel to begin the time trial challenge. Step into theDestination Ring to stop the timer. You can view your game records onthe Activation Panel.

○ Lingering Moment

A wondrous picture frame created using the best Cuihua Wood available.The canvas has been steeped in paints saturated with Sub-Space Creationenergies and has become exceedingly supple. It also has the uniqueability to resonate with you and implant precious memories upon itssurface.

5. New companion added to the Serenitea Pot Move-In System: Paimon

6. Optimization for set retrieval function: it is now possible toretrieve missing Furnishings in a specific set in your home with oneclick (Furnishings cannot be in other sets)

7. Adjustments to the default sorting sequence of the Artifacts tab inthe Inventory and on the Character Artifacts page. After the adjustment,the default Artifact sorting sequence is now: Quality > Level >Set > Location > Quantity of Affixes

8. New locking function in the Artifacts acquisition screen

9. Click on “Stardust Exchange” in the Source section of CharacterLevel-Up Materials in the Inventory to go directly to the StardustExchange page

10. After using Domain Reliquary, you can view Artifact Attributes on the acquisition screen

11. Adds some prompts for loading screens

12. In Co-Op Mode, when a Traveler leaves the party, their vacancy willbe filled by a corresponding character from the host’s original partycomposition before they entered Co-Op Mode

13. Spiral Abyss

Floor 11 Ley Line Disorders changed to:

• Geo DMG dealt by all party members increased by 60%.

• Physical DMG dealt by all party members’ increased by 60%.

Updated the monster lineup on Floors 11 – 12 of the Spiral Abyss.

Starting from the first time that the Lunar Phase refreshes afterupdating to Version 2.3, the three Lunar Phases will be as follows:

Phase I:

Exacting Moon

You will obtain 1 Extract stack after obtaining a shard created throughthe Crystallize reaction, which will increase the DMG dealt by youractive character by 8% for 10s. Max 3 stacks. When characters possessing3 stacks obtain more Crystallize reaction-created shards, they willunleash a shockwave that deals True DMG to opponents. Shockwaves createdthis way can occur every 3s.

Phase II:

Stonesoul Moon

When there is a Geo construct near your active character, your ChargedAttacks deal 30% more DMG and the Stamina they consumed is decreased by50%.

Phase III:

Pureshade Moon

When a character deals Elemental DMG to opponents with a Normal ATK,Charged ATK, Plunging ATK, Elemental Skill, or Elemental Burst, allparty members gain 10% Bonus DMG for that element, and will gain 10%more Bonus DMG every 3s until they obtain 100% Bonus Elemental DMGthrough this Blessing of the Abyssal Moon. When a character deals adifferent type of Elemental DMG to an opponent this way, the previousElemental DMG Bonus gained will reset.

● Characters

1. The characters “Wise Innocence” Yanfei (Pyro), “Mujina Ninja” Sayu(Anemo), and “Crowfeather Kaburaya” Kujou Sara (Electro) will each have anew set of idle animations.

● Others

1. Adds a maximum limit to single-instance DMG of character and enemySkill DMG, Elemental Reaction DMG, DMG dealt by mechanisms, and otherDMG. Maximum DMG will not exceed 9,999,999.

2. Added support for the Chroma feature on Razer devices. If Travelersare using a Chroma-ready Razer device, you must update the Razer SynapseControl Panel to Version 3.6.515 or above and activate it to enable theChroma feature.



Optimizations

● Characters

1. Optimizes the time of disappearance for the Dango during Thoma’s idle animation.

● Enemies

1. Reduces the homing ability of the Hydro Specter’s water ball attack.

2. Reduces the interruption ability of the Hydro Specter’s water ball attack and the Geo Specter’s rock attack.

3. Optimizes the explosion process of the Specters when they are defeated in their Petrification and Frozen states.

4. Decreases the distance traveled by the Rifthound when knocked back.

5. Optimizes the graphic performance of material effects of the Ruin Sentinel in its Frozen state.

● Audio

1. Adjusts and optimizes the Japanese, Korean, and English voice-over for certain characters and quests.

2. Adjusts and optimizes the sound of the “Floral Zither” gadget when playing.

● Other

1. Addition of Thunder Sakura Bough in a Thunder Barrier of the Autake Plains in Inazuma.

Bug Fixes

● Quests

1. Fixes an issue whereby there is a small chance that you are unable tointeract with the NPC Ipe after he appears in the Tsurumi Island area.

2. Fixes an issue whereby a black screen would be triggered abnormallywhen logging into the game after receiving the World Quest “CleanHouse”.

3. Fixes an issue with some quests whereby the wild animals would drop items abnormally during those quests.

● Domains

1. Fixes an issue in some Domains whereby when a character is on top of some enemies, they may get stuck and be unable to fall.

2. Fixes an issue whereby if the connection to the server is lost afterdefeating some enemies in “Domain of Forgery: Sand Burial III” of thedomain Court of Flowing Sand, the remaining enemies would not appear.

● Co-Op

1. Fixes an issue in Co-Op Mode whereby the unlocked Teleport Waypointsin Tsurumi Island would disappear on the map after exiting Co-Op Mode.

2. Fixes an issue in Co-Op Mode whereby when multiple Barbaras use theirElemental Burst at the same time, healing may only take effect once.

● Characters

1. Fixes an issue with Lumine whereby clipping occurs during her fishing animations.

2. Fixes an issue with Sangonomiya Kokomi whereby when she casts herElemental Burst there is a small chance that the quantity of timesoff-field characters had their HP restored was less than the quantity ofNormal Attacks hitting enemies.

3. Fixes an issue with Aloy whereby when she casts her Elemental Skillinto the distance, the Chillwater Bomblets generated would move at anabnormally high frequency.

4. Fixes an issue whereby the effects of the Chillwater Bombletsdeployed by Aloy’s Elemental Skill “Frozen Wilds” would abnormally blockout special effects such as that of the Mini Seelie.

5. Fixes an issue whereby the voice-over lines of Raiden Shogun were listed out of order.

6. Fixes an issue whereby when the character is close to the wall, thereis a probability that clipping occurs when opening the Paimon Menu

7. Fixes an issue whereby when a character falls and the weapon isswitched, the weapon might not display after reviving the character.

8. Fixes an issue whereby after a character deploys the wind glider, the scenes underneath the glider would shake abnormally.

9. Fixes an issue whereby in some cases, the character would be teleported to a previous location after changing party members.

● Enemies

1. Fixes an issue whereby the Fatui Agents could still deal damage tothe character even after their Sprint Skill was interrupted.

2. Fixes an issue with the character’s homing function whereby there is achance that it would always target the Ruin Grader and Ruin Guardfirst, when the character is fighting a Ruin Grader, Ruin Guard, andmultiple enemies at the same time.

3. Fixes an issue whereby some attacks of Rifthound Whelps andRifthounds could not increase the attack count of Beidou’s ElementalSkill, Tidecaller.

● Weapons

1. Fixes an issue whereby when certain Catalysts’ page-turning animationis interrupted, the next page-turning animation would displayabnormally.

2. Fixes an issue in Co-Op Mode whereby if there is only one enemynearby, the weapon, Eye of Perception, has a probability of attackingthat enemy four times in a row.

● System

1. Fixes an issue whereby some button icons would not properly refreshafter changing to a PS4 DUALSHOCK 4 or a PS5 DualSense wirelesscontroller.

2. Fixes an issue whereby the vibration intensity of the DualSense™ wireless controller was different on PC and PS5.

● Audio

1. Fixes an issue with some characters’ Korean voice-over and issues with some enemies’ English voice-over lines.

2. Fixes an issue whereby when a party member’s HP is low, SangonomiyaKokomi’s Fallen voice-over line will be abnormally triggered.

3. Fixes an issue with some of Thoma’s Japanese voice-over in Profile > Voice-Over whereby it could not play normally.

4. Fixes an issue with some quests whereby the combat music would stop playing abnormally.

5. Fixes an issue whereby the audio content in some scenes in TsurumiIsland and Dragonspine areas could not be heard if 7.1 audio channelswere enabled in the setting.

● Other

1. Fixes an issue whereby the DMG dealt by the Ice Mist after explodingFrostburst Barrels did not change based on the difficulty of theenvironment.

2. Fixes an issue whereby when the Crystallize reaction is triggered with a high frequency, shards would drop abnormally.

3. Fixes an issue whereby it is not possible to pick up items in some areas of the Grand Narukami Shrine in the Inazuma region.

4. Fixes an issue whereby some of the terrain in the open world was displayed abnormally.

5. Fixes an issue whereby the cost of Mora required to craft the gadget”Electro Treasure Compass” was incorrect. The previous cost was 500 Moraand has now been updated to 50,000 Mora.

6. Fixes an issue under certain circumstances whereby Travelers wereunable to obtain the treasure chest within a Thunder Barrier located atOina Beach in Inazuma.

7. Fixes an issue whereby after approaching trees in the open world, thecharacter’s first attack could not hit trees except for Cuihua Trees.

8. Fixes textual errors in Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese,English, Indonesian, German, Thai, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian,Korean, Vietnamese, and Japanese and optimizes some text. (Note:Related in-game functions have not changed. Travelers can view thechanges in different languages by going to the Paimon Menu > Settings> Language and changing the Game Language.) Text-related fixes andoptimizations in English include:

◆ Changed the gender pronoun of the Thunderbird from “he” to “she” inthe artifact lore description of the Omen of Thunderstorm piece in theThundering Fury artifact set.

◆ Optimized the character story descriptions of Albedo, Eula, and Thoma.

◆ Optimized Albedo’s Elemental Skill description in Test Run.

◆ Changed the name of the Furnishing Resonant Melody from “lyre” to “harp”.

◆ Changed and optimized the story descriptions and translations in some Readables.

◆ Optimized some lines in the quests and World Quests.

*This is a work of fiction and is not related to any actual people, events, groups, or organizations.

Hopefully, all this new content will keep fans busy over the coming weeks! It seems like every player should find something to enjoy from version 2.3, and reception to the update seems fairly positive, so far. For those that have yet to check out the game, Genshin Impact is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, iOS, and Android. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been enjoying Genshin Impact so far? Are you happy with version 2.3? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!