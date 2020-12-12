Genshin Impact Trailer Reveals Update 1.2 Release Date and New Map

✖

Today, developer miHoYo released a new Genshin Impact trailer, revealing when the game's next big update -- 1.2 -- is releasing. In addition to this, it also reveals a new map coming alongside the update, Dragonspine. In other words, the update will come packing the game's first-ever map expansion. And as you can see in the aforementioned trailer below, Dragonspine is a frozen mountain range south of Mondstadt that's home to unique creatures, a lost ancient civilization, rare artifacts, and best yet, recipes for multiple four-star weapons.

According to developer miHoYo, the area is covered with snow every day, every year. And as you would expect, this extreme weather will pose challenges for players. This is where the new "Sheer Cold" bar comes into play, which challenges players to keep warm. Not only is this something players will need to keep in mind while exploring, but in combat.

There's also a new seasonal event in Dragonspine, dubbed "The Chalk Prince and the Dragon.” According to miHoYo, players will join Albedo, "the genius Chief Alchemist and Captain of the Investigation Team of Mondstadt’s Knights of Favonius," to investigate a legendary sword with a mysterious power that can be located, obtained, and refined. And of course, there will also be other redeemable rewards, including the Crown of Insight.

As for the aforementioned Albedo, a new character, he will be joined by Ganyu, both of which are playable and five-star characters.

"Albedo is a young yet legendary genius alchemist in Mondstadt, wielding a sword and the power of geo. Ganyu is a half human, half-adeptus Cyro archer who serves as an emissary and secretary for the Liyue Qixing," writes MiHoYo of the characters.

Genshin Impact is available via the PS4, PC, and mobile devices. It's also playable on PS5, but right now only via backward compatibility. A proper PS5 version is in the works though alongside a Nintendo Switch port.

