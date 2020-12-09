Genshin Impact Leak Reportedly Reveals Multiple Upcoming Characters

✖

A new Genshin Impact leak has reportedly revealed multiple upcoming characters coming to the free-to-play PS4, PS5, PC, and mobile game over the course of the next handful of updates. Genshin Impact already boasts an impressive roster of characters, a roster many fans love to create tier lists out of, but this is just the tip of the iceberg. The game's characters are at the core of the experience, and as the map and more are expanded, more and more characters will be added. Of course, the question is, who will be these characters? Well, without leaks, we'd have no clue, but we do have leaks that shed some light on who may be coming to the game over the next several months.

Taking to Twitter, prominent Genshin Impact leaker -- NEP NEP Genshin Impact Leaks -- provided a "recap" of all the characters that are supposedly coming to the game over the new few updates. And if the leak is accurate, it means many characters are coming to the game soon.

Below, you can check out the leak for yourself. That said, as the leaker notes, nothing here is final. In video game development, everything is always subject to change right up until it releases. In other words, take everything below with a grain of salt. While the source has proven reliable in the past, nothing below is official, and even if it's all 100 percent accurate, it's also subject to change.

(leaks) Here is a recap of all the characters that are supposed to arrive 1.2 - 1.3 -1.4... (Beware some characters can change completely. Development is not finished)#GenshinImpact #原神 pic.twitter.com/UzO4ZcFxB1 — NEP NEP Genshin Impact Leaks ❄️ (@Nepnep_Impact) December 4, 2020

At the moment of publishing, developer miHoYo has not commented on this leak or the speculation it has created, and it's unlikely it will, as it hasn't commented on any previous leaks. That said, for whatever reason, if this changes, we will be sure to update the story.

Genshin Impact is playable on PS4, PS5, PC, and mobile devices. For more coverage on the free-to-play action RPG -- including not just all of the latest news, but all of the latest rumors and leaks -- click here or continue to the relevant links below: